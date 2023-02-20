CMS: KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA: Release of a capital market information

KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA: Release of a capital market information

KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA / Share buyback program / 6th Interim Announcement

-----

Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 6th Interim Announcement

KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA / Share buyback

In the period from February 13, 2023, up to and including February 17, 2023, KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA bought back a total of 12,339 shares of KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA within the framework of the share buyback program. In the announcement of December 15, 2022, pursuant to Art. 2 para. 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 it was communicated that the repurchase of treasury shares would commence on January 9, 2023 (earliest possible acquisition date). The sole purpose of acquiring the shares is to fulfill obligations from the Employee Stock Program within the meaning of Art. 5 para. 2 c) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014.

The overall volume of the shares bought back daily in the period from February 13, 2023, up to and including February 17, 2023, and the daily volume-weighted average stock market prices of the shares are as follows:

Date Total number of shares bought back (number) Average stock market prize (EUR) Volume (EUR) 13.02.2023 2,637 63.3232 166,983.2784 14.02.2023 2,758 63.1399 174,139.8442 15.02.2023 2,896 63.1207 182,797.5472 16.02.2023 2,920 63.3976 185,120.9920 17.02.2023 1,128 63.3295 71,435.6760 In total 12,339 63.2529 780,477.3378

The total number of shares which have been bought back so far by KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA within the framework of the share buyback program initiated on January 9, 2023 (earliest possible acquisition date) thus amounts to 50,468 shares.

Further information pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 is available online under https://www.kws.com/corp/en/company/investor-relations/financial-news/employee-participation/.

The purchase of the KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA shares was carried out by a bank assigned by KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA and exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).

Einbeck, February 20, 2023

KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA

The Executive Board of the personally liable partner