    KWS   DE0007074007

KWS SAAT SE & CO. KGAA

(KWS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  11:36:54 2023-02-20 am EST
64.10 EUR   +0.94%
11:37aCms : KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA: Release of a capital market information
EQ
07:50aCms : KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA: Release of a capital market information
EQ
02/14KWS SAAT : DZ Bank reiterates its Buy rating
MD
CMS: KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA: Release of a capital market information

02/20/2023 | 11:37am EST
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA / Share buyback program
KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA: Release of a capital market information

20.02.2023 / 17:35 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA: Release of a capital market information

KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA / share buyback program / Executive Board decides to extend the current share buyback program

Disclosure pursuant to Article 5 paragraph 1 a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 paragraph 1 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

Einbeck, February 16, 2023. On October 18, 2022, the Executive Board of the personally liable partner KWS SE (hereinafter the “Executive Board”) adopted a resolution for
KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN DE0007074007) (hereinafter the “Company”) to acquire shares in the Company for its Employee Stock Program in accordance with Section 71 paragraph 1 No. 2 of the German Stock Corporation Act (“AktG”). The sole purpose of acquiring the shares is to fulfill obligations from the Employee Stock Program within the meaning of Article 5 paragraph 2 c) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014. The buyback of the shares was to be conducted in the period from January 09, 2023, to February 28, 2023, the subscription period for employees ended on January 20, 2023.

The Executive Board decided on February 16, 2023, to extend the final deadline for the buyback of shares (February 28, 2023) to no later than March 31, 2023 so that all the shares subscribed for by employees can be acquired.

Apart from that, the stipulations of the share buyback program, as originally adopted by the Executive Board on October 18, 2022, continue to apply. The share buyback program will still be conducted by a bank, which will decide on the precise time at which shares in the Company are acquired within the above-stated period, independently and uninfluenced by the Company. The buyback of shares will still take place exclusively via the stock exchange in a manner that protects the share price. The maximum purchase price per acquired share (excluding ancillary acquisition costs) shall not be more than 5 percent above or more than 5 percent below the market price of the share of the Company in Xetra trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange as determined by the opening auction on the trading day. In addition, in accordance with the trading terms and conditions set out in Article 3 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, no purchase price will be paid which is higher than the purchase price of the last independent trade on the stock exchange on which the purchase is carried out or the last highest independent purchase bid on the stock exchange on which the purchase is carried out, which shall also apply if the shares are traded on different trading venues; the higher of the two values shall be relevant. According to the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, no more than 25% of the average daily volume of the shares traded on the stock exchange on which the purchase is carried out will be acquired on any given day; the average volume of the shares traded will be calculated on the basis of the average daily volume traded during the 20 trading days preceding the date of purchase. The share buyback may still be suspended and resumed at any time in accordance with the applicable legal requirements.

The Company will continue to announce the progress of the share buyback program to an appropriate extent on a weekly basis. The company currently holds 50,468 treasury shares or approximately 0.15% of the share capital.

 

Einbeck, February 20, 2023

KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA

The Executive Board of the personally liable partner KWS SE


20.02.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA
Grimsehlstraße 31
37555 Einbeck
Germany
Internet: www.kws.de

 
End of News EQS News Service

1564267  20.02.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1564267&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
