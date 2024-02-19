EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA / Share buyback program

KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA: Release of a capital market information



19.02.2024 / 14:55 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA: Release of a capital market information

KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA / Share buyback program / 6th Interim Announcement and Announcement of completion

-----

Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 – 6th Interim Announcement and Announcement of completion

KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA / Share buyback

In the period from February 12, 2024, up to and including February 15, 2024, KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA bought back a total of 9,926 shares of KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA within the framework of the share buyback program. In the announcement of December 12, 2023, pursuant to Art. 2 para. 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 it was communicated that the repurchase of treasury shares would commence on January 8, 2024 (earliest possible acquisition date). The sole purpose of acquiring the shares is to fulfill obligations from the Employee Stock Program within the meaning of Art. 5 para. 2 c) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014.

The overall volume of the shares bought back daily in the period from February 12, 2024, up to and including February 15, 2024, and the daily volume-weighted average stock market prices of the shares are as follows:

Date Total number of shares bought back (number) Average stock market prize (EUR) Volume (EUR) 12.02.2024 2,759 48.9250 134,984.0750 13.02.2024 2,957 48.3455 142,957.6435 14.02.2024 3,092 46.6703 144,304.5676 15.02.2024 1,118 47.0783 52,633.5394 In total 9,926 47.8420 474,879.8255

The share buyback program is hereby completed. The total number of shares which have been bought back by KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA within the framework of the share buyback program initiated on January 8, 2024 (earliest possible acquisition date) thus amounts to 62,300 shares. This corresponds to approx. 0.19 % of the share capital. The purchase price paid at the stock exchange was in average EUR 51.1927. The total consideration that was paid for the shares amounts to EUR 3,189,308.0236.

Further information pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 is available online under https://www.kws.com/corp/en/company/investor-relations/financial-news/employee-participation/.

The purchase of the KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA shares was carried out by a bank assigned by KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA and exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).

Einbeck, February 19, 2024

KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA

The Executive Board of the personally liable partner