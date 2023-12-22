Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

22.12.2023 / 13:24 CET/CEST
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Eva
Last name(s): Kienle

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA

b) LEI
529900FR2K4P9L9XLV21 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0007074007

b) Nature of the transaction
Buy, the purchase has been executed within the scope of the 'Long Term Incentive' of the Executive Boards' compensation.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
52.5728 EUR 292725.35 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
52.5728 EUR 292725.3500 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
21/12/2023; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


Language: English
Company: KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA
Grimsehlstraße 31
37555 Einbeck
Germany
Internet: www.kws.de

 
