KWS SAAT : DZ Bank reaffirms its Buy rating
September 29, 2023 at 10:32 am EDT
Share
Axel Herlinghaus from DZ Bank retains his positive opinion on the stock with a Buy rating.
Share
© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser - 2023
|
Real-time Estimate
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|55.65 EUR
|+1.74%
|+2.97%
|-13.42%
|04:32pm
|KWS SAAT : DZ Bank reaffirms its Buy rating
|MD
|Sep. 27
|KWS Saat boosted by figures and convincing outlook
|DP
|KWS SAAT : DZ Bank reaffirms its Buy rating
|MD
|KWS Saat boosted by figures and convincing outlook
|DP
|Warburg Research rates KWS Saat a 'Buy' - Target 78 euros
|DP
|KWS Saat more profitable than expected - shares top SDax index
|DP
|KWS SAAT : Buy rating from Warburg Research
|MD
|Jefferies rates KWS Saat a 'Buy' - Target 53 euros
|DP
|KWS SAAT : Gets a Buy rating from Jefferies
|MD
|KWS gain on Tradegate - figures and outlook convincing
|DP
|KWS Saat increases net sales and operating income more than expected
|DP
|EU's bid to save bees stings sugar beet farmers
|RE
|EU Commission's genetic engineering plans: significant relaxation on the way
|DP
|EU Commission wants to relax genetic engineering rules for foods
|DP
|Gilt Yields Rise as BOE Rate Expectations Increase
|DJ
|Stifel raises KWS Saat to 'Buy' and target to 74 euros
|DP
|KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA Partners with Vly to Further Develop Plant-Based Foods
|CI
|Experts expect grain harvest at previous year's level
|DP
|KWS SAAT : Buy rating from Warburg Research
|MD
|FDP managing director Vogel: Use green genetic engineering as an opportunity
|DP
|KWS SAAT : Jefferies reiterates its Buy rating
|MD
|KWS SAAT : DZ Bank reaffirms its Buy rating
|MD
|DZ Bank raises fair value for KWS Saat to 76 euros - 'Buy'.
|DP
|KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended March 31, 2023
|CI
|KWS SAAT : Jefferies reiterates its Buy rating
|MD
|Transcript : KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA, Q3 2023 Earnings Call, May 11, 2023
|CI
|Environmental organizations criticize agricultural plans of ministerial conference
|DP
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|-13.42%
|1 907 M $
|+11.11%
|69 M $
|-45.73%
|424 M $
|-21.29%
|525 M $
|-82.56%
|981 M $
|0.00%
|168 M $
|+11.64%
|137 M $
|-48.58%
|231 M $
|+21.53%
|131 M $
|-31.74%
|51 M $