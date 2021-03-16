KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
03/16/2021 | 06:27am EDT
16.03.2021 / 11:26
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
Name:
KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA
Street:
Grimsehlstraße 31
Postal code:
37555
City:
Einbeck Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):
529900FR2K4P9L9XLV21
2. Reason for notification
Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
Acquisition/disposal of instruments
Change of breakdown of voting rights
X
Other reason: acting in concert
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Natural person (first name, surname): Hans-Joachim Tessner Date of birth: 06 March 1944
4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.