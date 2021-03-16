Log in
KWS SAAT SE & CO. KGAA

(KWS)
KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

03/16/2021 | 06:27am EDT
DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA
KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

16.03.2021 / 11:26
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA
Street: Grimsehlstraße 31
Postal code: 37555
City: Einbeck
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900FR2K4P9L9XLV21

2. Reason for notification
  Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
X Other reason:
acting in concert

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Natural person (first name, surname): Hans-Joachim Tessner
Date of birth: 06 March 1944

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
Tessner Beteiligungs GmbH
AKB Stiftung
Büchting Beteiligungsgesellschaft mbH
RETOKE Holding Vermögensverwaltungsgesellschaft mbH & Co. KG

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
05 March 2021

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 68.86 % 0.00 % 68.86 % 33,000,000
Previous notification 15.11 % n/a % n/a % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE0007074007 15,000 22,709,305 0.05 % 68.82 %
Total 22,724,305 68.86 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
    Total 0 0.00 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
      Total 0 0.00 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
Hans-Joachim Tessner 68.86 % % 68.86 %
Tessner Holding KG % % %
Tessner Beteiligungs GmbH 68.82 % % 68.82 %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
12 March 2021


16.03.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA
Grimsehlstraße 31
37555 Einbeck
Germany
Internet: www.kws.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1175455  16.03.2021 

© EQS 2021
