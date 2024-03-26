KWS SAAT SE & Co KgaA is a Germany-based company engaged in the development, production and distribution of seeds for farmers. The Company's activities are divided into three segments: Corn, Sugarbeet and Cereals. The Corn segment offers corn, rapeseed, sunflower, sorghum, millet, and field crop seeds. The Sugarbeet segment provides sugar beet, and energy beet seeds, as well as animal feed. The Cereals segment offers wheat, rye, hybrid rye, winter barley, spring barley, oil and field crop and organic seeds. The Company also provides seeds for fodder beets, soybeans, grain peas and catch crops. It operates through a number of subsidiaries in Germany, Switzerland, the United States, France, Italy, Austria, Turkey, Chile and Belgium, among others.