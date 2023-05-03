Seed producer KWS Saat becomes more optimistic again

EINBECK (dpa-AFX) - Seed producer KWS Saat is becoming more optimistic for the fiscal year thanks to good business. Sales growth on a like-for-like basis excluding currency and portfolio effects should now reach the upper end of the known range of 13 to 15 percent, the SDax-listed company announced in Einbeck on Wednesday evening after close of business. In the best-case scenario, more of the proceeds could be retained as operating profit than previously thought: the new margin range envisages eleven to twelve percent, which is one percentage point more at both ends. Shares in KWS Saat rose by 2.2 percent on the Tradegate trading platform compared with the Xetra close.

In the first nine months of fiscal 2022/2023 (ended June 30), preliminary calculations indicate that net sales rose by around a quarter to around 1.51 billion euros. Operating income before interest and taxes (EBIT) climbed from 185.9 million euros in the previous year to 261.2 million euros thanks to higher prices and a good product mix. KWS Saat plans to present its detailed figures next Thursday (May 11)./ngu/jha/