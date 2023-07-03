FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Broker) - Investment bank Stifel has upgraded KWS Saat from "hold" to "buy" and raised its price target from 72 to 74 euros. In the chemical sector, investors must prepare for further profit warnings, analyst Andreas Heine wrote in a study on Monday. Market expectations for 2024 appeared too optimistic. Heine therefore prefers companies with comparatively reliable earnings growth, as a cyclical recovery is likely to drag on. In addition to KWS Saat, he also recommends Givaudan./ag/edh

Publication of the original study: 03.07.2023 / 01:05 / EDT

First disclosure of the original study: 03.07.2023 / 01:05 / EDT