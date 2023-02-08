Advanced search
    7242   JP3220200004

KYB CORPORATION

(7242)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:00:00 2023-02-08 am EST
3595.00 JPY   -1.24%
KYB : FLASH REPORT (April 1, 2022 to December 31, 2022)

02/08/2023 | 02:14am EST
FLASH REPORT

February. 8, 2023

Company name (official)

: KYB Corporation

URL https://www.kyb.co.jp/english/

Stock listing

: Tokyo Stock Exchange

(Prime Market)

Code number

: 7242

Address of head office

: 4-1,Hamamatsu-cho2-chome,Minato-ku, Tokyo 105-5128, Japan

Telephone

: +81 3- 3435- 3580

For further information, please contact : Tsuyoshi Matsuoka, Manager,

Public Relations & Investor Relations Sect., Executive Office Dept.

The following statements are an English-translation of the original Japanese-language document for your convenience.

In the case that there is any discrepancy between Japanese and English versions, Japanese version is assumed to be correct. (All amounts are rounded to the nearest million yen, unless otherwise noted.)

1. Consolidated financial results for the nine months ended December 31, 2022 ( from April 1, 2022 to December 31, 2022 )

(1) Consolidated operating results

(Percentages indicate the change of the same period of the previous year)

Net sales

Segment profit

Operating profit

Profit before taxes

Nine months ended December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021

Nine months ended December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021

Nine months ended December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021

Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen %

316,817

10.7

16,948

(10.4)

20,419

(12.5)

20,139

(9.2)

286,134

24.5

18,910

298.8

23,326

299.1

22,181

360.0

Profit for the period

Profit attributable to

Comprehensive

Basic earnings

owners of the parent

income for the period

per share

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Yen

16,101

(12.2)

14,974

(13.8)

21,520

2.4

558.49

18,334

477.6

17,374

454.0

21,010

157.6

661.39

Diluted earnings per share

Yen

558.37

*Segment profit is calculated by deducting cost of sales and selling, general and administrative expenses from sales.

(2) Consolidated financial position

Equity

Ratio of equity

Equity attributable to

attributable to

attributable to

Total assets

Total equity

owners of the parent per

owners

owners of the parent

share

of the parent

to total assets

As of

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

%

Yen

December 31, 2022

442,381

177,084

169,368

38.3

6,140.40

March 31, 2022

434,187

160,914

153,411

35.3

5,508.47

1

2. Cash dividends

Annual cash dividends per share

End of

End of

End of

first quarter

second quarter

third quarter

Yen

Yen

Yen

Previous fiscal year

45.00

Current fiscal year

70.00

Current fiscal year (forecast)

Year-end Total

YenYen

60.00 105.00

70.00 140.00

*The above table shows dividends on common shares. Please refer to "(Reference) Dividends for Class Shares" for information regarding dividends on class shares, which are unlisted and have different rights from common shares.

3. Forecasts for the current fiscal year ( April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023 )

(Percentages indicate the change of the same period of the previous year)

Net sales

Segment profit

Operating profit

Profit before taxes

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Current fiscal year

442,000

13.8

26,500

7.2

29,700

(1.0)

28,900

0.3

Profit for the period

Profit

Basic earnings

attributable to

per share

owners of the parent

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Yen

Current fiscal year

21,700

(9.2)

20,400

(9.5)

761.88

*Segment profit is calculated by deducting cost of sales and selling, general and administrative expenses from sales.

(Reference) Dividends for Class Shares

Dividends per share related to Class Shares with different rights from those of common shares are as follows.

Annual cash dividends per share

Class A Shares

Year-end

Total

quarter

quarter

quarter

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Previous fiscal year

1,952,054.80

3,739,726.00

5,691,780.80

Current fiscal year

3,760,274.00

Current fiscal year (forecast)

3,739,726.00

7,500,000.00

  • Number of Class A Shares issued are 125 shares. The Class A Shares were issued on 28 June 2021. Dividend whose reference date is attributed during FY2022 is planned to be 937 million yen.

2

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

KYB Corporation and its Consolidated Subsidiaries

(Unit: Millions of yen)

As of March 31, 2022

As of December 31, 2022

Assets

Current assets:

Cash and cash equivalents

52,118

45,588

Trade and other receivables

108,823

117,503

Inventories

66,114

71,318

Other current financial assets

2,755

4,099

Other current assets

10,611

10,791

Total current assets

240,421

249,298

Non-current assets:

Property, plant and equipment

159,803

157,805

Goodwill

266

265

Intangible assets

3,549

3,241

Investments accounted for using the equity method

6,484

7,191

Other non-current financial assets

14,545

14,844

Other non-current assets

7,204

7,578

Deferred tax assets

1,916

2,159

Total non-current assets

193,766

193,084

Total assets

434,187

442,381

3

(Unit: Millions of yen)

As of March 31, 2022

As of December 31, 2022

Liabilities and equity

Current liabilities:

Trade and other payables

81,737

83,537

Borrowings

65,815

68,761

Income tax payables

3,168

1,402

Other current financial liabilities

30,495

26,449

Provisions

13,920

13,881

Other current liabilities

3,237

1,720

Total current liabilities

198,371

195,751

Non-current liabilities:

Bonds and borrowings

25,041

22,046

Liabilities for retirement benefits

4,629

4,796

Other non-current financial liabilities

27,830

25,801

Provisions

8,612

7,785

Other non-current liabilities

716

580

Deferred tax liabilities

8,074

8,540

Total non-current liabilities

74,902

69,547

Total liabilities

273,273

265,298

Equity

Equity attributable to owners of the parent:

Share capital

27,648

27,648

Capital surplus

38,351

38,357

Retained earnings

76,007

86,618

Treasury shares

(605)

(582)

Other components of equity

12,010

17,328

Total equity attributable to owners of the parent

153,411

169,368

Non-controlling interests

7,503

7,716

Total equity

160,914

177,084

Total liabilities and equity

434,187

442,381

4

Consolidated Statements of Income

KYB Corporation and its Consolidated Subsidiaries

(Unit: Millions of yen)

For the nine months

For the nine months

ended December 31, 2021

ended December 31, 2022

Apr. 1, 2021 through Dec. 31, 2021)

Apr. 1, 2022 through Dec. 31, 2022)

Net sales

286,134

316,817

Cost of sales

227,047

255,289

Gross profit

59,087

61,528

Selling, general and administrative expenses

40,176

44,579

Equity in profit of affiliates

429

781

Other income

1,439

2,338

Other expenses

(2,548)

(352)

Operating profit

23,326

20,419

Finance income

675

881

Finance costs

1,820

1,161

Profit before taxes

22,181

20,139

Income tax expenses

3,847

4,039

Profit for the period

18,334

16,101

Profit attributable to:

Owners of the parent

17,374

14,974

Non-controlling interests

960

1,127

Profit for the period

18,334

16,101

Earnings per share

Basic earnings per share (in yen)

661.39

558.49

Diluted earnings per share (in yen)

-

558.37

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

KYB Corporation published this content on 08 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 February 2023 07:13:22 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
