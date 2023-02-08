KYB : FLASH REPORT (April 1, 2022 to December 31, 2022)

FLASH REPORT February. 8, 2023 Company name (official) : KYB Corporation URL https://www.kyb.co.jp/english/ Stock listing : Tokyo Stock Exchange (Prime Market) Code number : 7242 Address of head office : 4-1,Hamamatsu-cho2-chome,Minato-ku, Tokyo 105-5128, Japan Telephone : +81 3- 3435- 3580

For further information, please contact : Tsuyoshi Matsuoka, Manager,

Public Relations & Investor Relations Sect., Executive Office Dept.

The following statements are an English-translation of the original Japanese-language document for your convenience.

In the case that there is any discrepancy between Japanese and English versions, Japanese version is assumed to be correct. (All amounts are rounded to the nearest million yen, unless otherwise noted.)

1. Consolidated financial results for the nine months ended December 31, 2022 ( from April 1, 2022 to December 31, 2022 )