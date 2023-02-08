KYB : FLASH REPORT (April 1, 2022 to December 31, 2022)

: 4-1,Hamamatsu-cho2-chome,Minato-ku, Tokyo 105-5128, Japan
1. Consolidated financial results for the nine months ended December 31, 2022 ( from April 1, 2022 to December 31, 2022 )
(1) Consolidated operating results
(Percentages indicate the change of the same period of the previous year)
Net sales
Segment profit
Operating profit
Profit before taxes
Nine months ended December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021
Nine months ended December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021
Nine months ended December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021
Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen %
316,817
10.7
16,948
(10.4)
20,419
(12.5)
20,139
(9.2)
286,134
24.5
18,910
298.8
23,326
299.1
22,181
360.0
Profit for the period
Profit attributable to
Comprehensive
Basic earnings
owners of the parent
income for the period
per share
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Yen
16,101
(12.2)
14,974
(13.8)
21,520
2.4
558.49
18,334
477.6
17,374
454.0
21,010
157.6
661.39
Diluted earnings per share
Yen
558.37
－
*Segment profit is calculated by deducting cost of sales and selling, general and administrative expenses from sales.
(2) Consolidated financial position
Equity
Ratio of equity
Equity attributable to
attributable to
attributable to
Total assets
Total equity
owners of the parent per
owners
owners of the parent
share
of the parent
to total assets
As of
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
%
Yen
December 31, 2022
442,381
177,084
169,368
38.3
6,140.40
March 31, 2022
434,187
160,914
153,411
35.3
5,508.47
1
2. Cash dividends
Annual cash dividends per share
End of
End of
End of
first quarter
second quarter
third quarter
Yen
Yen
Yen
Previous fiscal year
－
45.00
－
Current fiscal year
－
70.00
－
Current fiscal year (forecast)
Year-end Total
YenYen
60.00 105.00
70.00 140.00
*The above table shows dividends on common shares. Please refer to "(Reference) Dividends for Class Shares" for information regarding dividends on class shares, which are unlisted and have different rights from common shares.
3. Forecasts for the current fiscal year ( April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023 )
(Percentages indicate the change of the same period of the previous year)
Net sales
Segment profit
Operating profit
Profit before taxes
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Current fiscal year
442,000
13.8
26,500
7.2
29,700
(1.0)
28,900
0.3
Profit for the period
Profit
Basic earnings
attributable to
per share
owners of the parent
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Yen
Current fiscal year
21,700
(9.2)
20,400
(9.5)
761.88
*Segment profit is calculated by deducting cost of sales and selling, general and administrative expenses from sales.
(Reference) Dividends for Class Shares
Dividends per share related to Class Shares with different rights from those of common shares are as follows.
Annual cash dividends per share
Class A Shares
Year-end
Total
quarter
quarter
quarter
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Previous fiscal year
－
1,952,054.80
－
3,739,726.00
5,691,780.80
Current fiscal year
－
3,760,274.00
－
Current fiscal year (forecast)
3,739,726.00
7,500,000.00
Number of Class A Shares issued are 125 shares. The Class A Shares were issued on 28 June 2021. Dividend whose reference date is attributed during FY2022 is planned to be 937 million yen.
2
Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
KYB Corporation and its Consolidated Subsidiaries
(Unit: Millions of yen)
As of March 31, 2022
As of December 31, 2022
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
52,118
45,588
Trade and other receivables
108,823
117,503
Inventories
66,114
71,318
Other current financial assets
2,755
4,099
Other current assets
10,611
10,791
Total current assets
240,421
249,298
Non-current assets:
Property, plant and equipment
159,803
157,805
Goodwill
266
265
Intangible assets
3,549
3,241
Investments accounted for using the equity method
6,484
7,191
Other non-current financial assets
14,545
14,844
Other non-current assets
7,204
7,578
Deferred tax assets
1,916
2,159
Total non-current assets
193,766
193,084
Total assets
434,187
442,381
3
(Unit: Millions of yen)
As of March 31, 2022
As of December 31, 2022
Liabilities and equity
Current liabilities:
Trade and other payables
81,737
83,537
Borrowings
65,815
68,761
Income tax payables
3,168
1,402
Other current financial liabilities
30,495
26,449
Provisions
13,920
13,881
Other current liabilities
3,237
1,720
Total current liabilities
198,371
195,751
Non-current liabilities:
Bonds and borrowings
25,041
22,046
Liabilities for retirement benefits
4,629
4,796
Other non-current financial liabilities
27,830
25,801
Provisions
8,612
7,785
Other non-current liabilities
716
580
Deferred tax liabilities
8,074
8,540
Total non-current liabilities
74,902
69,547
Total liabilities
273,273
265,298
Equity
Equity attributable to owners of the parent:
Share capital
27,648
27,648
Capital surplus
38,351
38,357
Retained earnings
76,007
86,618
Treasury shares
(605)
(582)
Other components of equity
12,010
17,328
Total equity attributable to owners of the parent
153,411
169,368
Non-controlling interests
7,503
7,716
Total equity
160,914
177,084
Total liabilities and equity
434,187
442,381
4
Consolidated Statements of Income
KYB Corporation and its Consolidated Subsidiaries
(Unit: Millions of yen)
For the nine months
For the nine months
ended December 31, 2021
ended December 31, 2022
（Apr. 1, 2021 through Dec. 31, 2021)
（Apr. 1, 2022 through Dec. 31, 2022)
Net sales
286,134
316,817
Cost of sales
227,047
255,289
Gross profit
59,087
61,528
Selling, general and administrative expenses
40,176
44,579
Equity in profit of affiliates
429
781
Other income
1,439
2,338
Other expenses
(2,548)
(352)
Operating profit
23,326
20,419
Finance income
675
881
Finance costs
1,820
1,161
Profit before taxes
22,181
20,139
Income tax expenses
3,847
4,039
Profit for the period
18,334
16,101
Profit attributable to:
Owners of the parent
17,374
14,974
Non-controlling interests
960
1,127
Profit for the period
18,334
16,101
Earnings per share
Basic earnings per share (in yen)
661.39
558.49
Diluted earnings per share (in yen)
-
558.37
5
