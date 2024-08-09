KYB Corp is a Japan-based company mainly engaged in the manufacture and sale of hydraulic shock absorbers and hydraulic equipment, as well as the provision of services related to each business. The Company operates through three segments. The Automotive Components (AC) segment produces hydraulic equipment for automobiles, mainly hydraulic shock absorbers for automobiles and motorcycles, and power steering products. The Hydraulic Components (HC) segment produces industrial hydraulic equipment mainly for construction machinery, stage mechanisms, naval equipment, and vibration damping devices. The Aviation Equipment segment produces takeoff and landing gear, steering gear, and control equipment for aircraft. The Company also manufactures and sells concrete mixers, powder and granule transport vehicles, special function vehicles, and electronic equipment.