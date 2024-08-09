First Quarter of FY2024 (1Q)

Financial Information

August 8, 2024

KYB Corporation

(Stock Code: 7242; Prime Market of Tokyo Stock Exchange)

Summary

1Q of FY2024 Performance Overview

  • Increase in Net Sales, Decrease in Profits (Operating Profit ¥6.4 bn→¥6.1 bn)
    • Although the demand related to construction machinery continued to stagnate, net sales increased approximately 1% due to the recovery in demand related to automobiles and the depreciation of the yen.
    • Segment profits* increased due to improvements in cost increases caused by the deterioration of productivity in the United States. However, operating profit and the following items decreased due to a decline in sales volume of products for construction machinery in the Chinese and European markets and a decrease in foreign exchange gains compared to the same period of the previous year.

FY2024 Forecast

  • The Initial Forecast Remains Unchanged
    • Taking into account the progress in the 1Q, the initial forecast remains unchanged.

Return to Shareholders

  • No change from the previous forecast announced in May
    • Annual dividend forecast: ¥200 per share

Interim dividend forecast: ¥100 per share

Year end dividend forecast: ¥100 per share

*Segment profits correspond to operating profit in JGAAP.

1Q of FY2024 Financial Summary

IFRS

Differences

(¥ Billion)

1Q of

1Q of

Previous

FY2023

FY2024

period

actual

actual

Net sales

107.3

108.7

1.5

Segment profits*

4.2

4.4

0.2

[Segment profits ratio]

[ 3.9% ]

[ 4.1% ]

[ 0.2% ]

Operating profit

6.4

6.1

(0.3)

[Operating profit ratio]

[ 6.0% ]

[ 5.6% ]

[ (0.4)% ]

Profit attributable to

5.1

3.9

(1.2)

owners of the parent

FOREX (Average) (¥)

JPY/ US$

137.36

155.89

JPY/ EUR

149.46

167.88

*Segment profits correspond to operating income in JGAAP.

1Q of FY2024 Net Sales and Segment Profits

(¥ Billion)

AC

HC

Aircraft Components

Others

Total

Net Sales

1Q of

1Q of

FY2023

FY2024

Differences

actual

actual

69.4

74.4

5.1

34.0

30.3

(3.7)

1.2

1.0

(0.2)

2.7

3.0

0.3

107.3

108.7

1.5

Segment Profits

1Q of

1Q of

FY2023

FY2024

Differences

actual

actual

2.9

3.4

0.4

1.4

0.8

(0.6)

(0.3)

0.0

0.3

0.2

0.3

0.1

4.2

4.4

0.2

AC: Automotive Components

HC: Hydraulic Components

Others: Special-purpose vehicles, electronic components, etc.

1Q of FY2024 Changes in Segment Profits

(Comparison with previous period)

(¥ Billion)

Segment Profits 0.2

0.9

0.0

0.0

0.2

(0.9)

4.2

4.4

1Q of FY2023

Changes in

Depreciation

Personnel

Other

Impact of

1Q of FY2024

sales and

foreign

actual

expenses

expenses

expenses

actual

variable costs

exchange

AC

2.9

0.4

(0.1)

(0.4)

(0.3)

0.8

3.4

HC

1.4

(1.6)

0.1

0.4

0.5

0.1

0.8

Aircraft

(0.3)

0.1

0.0

0.1

0.1

0

0.0

Components

Others

0.2

0.2

0.0

(0.1)

(0.0)

0.0

0.3

Total

4.2

(0.9)

0.0

0.0

0.2

0.9

4.4

AC: Automotive Components

HC: Hydraulic Components

Others: Special-purpose vehicles, etc.

1Q of FY2024 Changes in Operating Profit

(Comparison with previous period)

(¥ Billion)

0.2

0.2

(0.7)

6.4

6.1

Operating profit

Segment profits

Foreign

Other expenses

Operating profit

1Q of FY2023

exchange gain

1Q of FY2024

actual

(loss)

actual

1Q of FY2024 Net Sales by Region

(¥ Billion)

107.3

18.2

8.0

108.7

20.1

7.1

Differences

Previous period

Other10.5%

Southeast

6.9

11.9

6.1

13.7

Asia

(10.9)%

17.9

44.4

1Q of FY2023

actual

20.6

41.1

1Q of FY2024

actual

China(11.8)%

America15.5%

Europe15.2%

Japan(7.4)%

Overseas Sales Ratio

58.6% 62.2%

Financial Forecast for FY2024

IFRS

Differences

(¥ Billion)

FY2023

FY2024

Previous

actual

forecast

year

Net sales

442.8

448.0

5.2

Segment profits*

21.0

21.5

0.5

[Segment profits ratio]

[ 4.7% ]

[ 4.8% ]

Operating profit

22.4

22.5

0.1

[Operating profit ratio]

Profit attributable to owners of the

15.8

13.5

(2.3)

parent

Dividend (¥)

200

200

0

FOREX (Average) (¥)

JPY/ US$

144.62

146.22

JPY/ EUR

156.78

158.22

*Segment profits correspond to operating income in JGAAP.

Net Sales and Segment Profits Forecast for FY2024

(¥ Billion)

AC

HC

Aircraft Components

Others

Total

Net Sales

FY2023

FY2024

Differences

actual

forecast

293.0

302.0

9.0

134.4

129.3

(5.1)

3.9

5.1

1.2

11.4

11.6

0.1

442.8

448.0

5.2

Segment Profits

FY2023

FY2024

Differences

actual

forecast

16.5

17.0

0.5

5.4

4.0

(1.4)

(2.0)

(0.2)

1.8

1.1

0.7

(0.4)

21.0

21.5

0.5

AC: Automotive Components

HC: Hydraulic Components

Others: Special-purpose vehicles, electronic components, etc.

Changes in Equity and Dividends

(¥ Billion)

Equity attributable to owners of the parent company

2,500250

40.9%

45.6%

46.2%

50.0%

200

35.3%

40.0%

2,000

1,500150

25.9%

217.2

224.4

30.0%

182.8

100

153.4

20.0%

1,000

50

110.7

10.0%

500

0

0

0.0%

Mar. 31,2021

Mar. 31,2022

Mar. 31,2023

Mar. 31,2024

Jun. 30,2024

(¥/share)

250

200

150

100

50

0

Actual/forecast dividends and dividend payout ratio

50.0%

Year-end

Interim

200

200

200

40.0%

39.9%

130

33.9%

100

30.0%

100

105

20.0%

75

19.4%

60

11.2%

12.3%

100

100

10.0%

45

70

0.0%

FY2020

FY2021

FY2022

FY2023

FY2024

forecast

