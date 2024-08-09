First Quarter of FY2024 (1Q)
Financial Information
August 8, 2024
KYB Corporation
(Stock Code: 7242; Prime Market of Tokyo Stock Exchange)
1
Summary
1Q of FY2024 Performance Overview
- Increase in Net Sales, Decrease in Profits (Operating Profit ¥6.4 bn→¥6.1 bn)
- Although the demand related to construction machinery continued to stagnate, net sales increased approximately 1% due to the recovery in demand related to automobiles and the depreciation of the yen.
- Segment profits* increased due to improvements in cost increases caused by the deterioration of productivity in the United States. However, operating profit and the following items decreased due to a decline in sales volume of products for construction machinery in the Chinese and European markets and a decrease in foreign exchange gains compared to the same period of the previous year.
FY2024 Forecast
- The Initial Forecast Remains Unchanged
- Taking into account the progress in the 1Q, the initial forecast remains unchanged.
Return to Shareholders
- No change from the previous forecast announced in May
- Annual dividend forecast: ¥200 per share
－ Interim dividend forecast: ¥100 per share
Year end dividend forecast: ¥100 per share
2
*Segment profits correspond to operating profit in JGAAP.
1Q of FY2024 Financial Summary
IFRS
Differences
(¥ Billion)
1Q of
1Q of
Previous
FY2023
FY2024
period
actual
actual
Net sales
107.3
108.7
1.5
Segment profits*
4.2
4.4
0.2
[Segment profits ratio]
[ 3.9% ]
[ 4.1% ]
[ 0.2% ]
Operating profit
6.4
6.1
(0.3)
[Operating profit ratio]
[ 6.0% ]
[ 5.6% ]
[ (0.4)% ]
Profit attributable to
5.1
3.9
(1.2)
owners of the parent
FOREX (Average) (¥)
JPY/ US$
137.36
155.89
JPY/ EUR
149.46
167.88
*Segment profits correspond to operating income in JGAAP.
3
1Q of FY2024 Net Sales and Segment Profits
(¥ Billion)
AC
HC
Aircraft Components
Others
Total
Net Sales
1Q of
1Q of
FY2023
FY2024
Differences
actual
actual
69.4
74.4
5.1
34.0
30.3
(3.7)
1.2
1.0
(0.2)
2.7
3.0
0.3
107.3
108.7
1.5
Segment Profits
1Q of
1Q of
FY2023
FY2024
Differences
actual
actual
2.9
3.4
0.4
1.4
0.8
(0.6)
(0.3)
0.0
0.3
0.2
0.3
0.1
4.2
4.4
0.2
AC: Automotive Components
HC: Hydraulic Components
Others: Special-purpose vehicles, electronic components, etc.
4
1Q of FY2024 Changes in Segment Profits
(Comparison with previous period)
(¥ Billion)
Segment Profits 0.2
0.9
0.0
0.0
0.2
(0.9)
4.2
4.4
1Q of FY2023
Changes in
Depreciation
Personnel
Other
Impact of
1Q of FY2024
sales and
foreign
actual
expenses
expenses
expenses
actual
variable costs
exchange
AC
2.9
0.4
(0.1)
(0.4)
(0.3)
0.8
3.4
HC
1.4
(1.6)
0.1
0.4
0.5
0.1
0.8
Aircraft
(0.3)
0.1
0.0
0.1
0.1
0
0.0
Components
Others
0.2
0.2
0.0
(0.1)
(0.0)
0.0
0.3
Total
4.2
(0.9)
0.0
0.0
0.2
0.9
4.4
5
AC: Automotive Components
HC: Hydraulic Components
Others: Special-purpose vehicles, etc.
1Q of FY2024 Changes in Operating Profit
(Comparison with previous period)
(¥ Billion)
0.2
0.2
(0.7)
6.4
6.1
Operating profit
Segment profits
Foreign
Other expenses
Operating profit
1Q of FY2023
exchange gain
1Q of FY2024
actual
(loss)
actual
6
1Q of FY2024 Net Sales by Region
(¥ Billion)
107.3
18.2
8.0
108.7
20.1
7.1
Differences
Previous period
Other10.5%
Southeast
6.9
11.9
6.1
13.7
Asia
(10.9)%
17.9
44.4
1Q of FY2023
actual
20.6
41.1
1Q of FY2024
actual
China(11.8)%
America15.5%
Europe15.2%
Japan(7.4)%
Overseas Sales Ratio
58.6% ⇒ 62.2%
7
Financial Forecast for FY2024
IFRS
Differences
(¥ Billion)
FY2023
FY2024
Previous
actual
forecast
year
Net sales
442.8
448.0
5.2
Segment profits*
21.0
21.5
0.5
[Segment profits ratio]
[ 4.7% ]
[ 4.8% ]
Operating profit
22.4
22.5
0.1
[Operating profit ratio]
Profit attributable to owners of the
15.8
13.5
(2.3)
parent
Dividend (¥)
200
200
0
FOREX (Average) (¥)
JPY/ US$
144.62
146.22
JPY/ EUR
156.78
158.22
*Segment profits correspond to operating income in JGAAP.
8
Net Sales and Segment Profits Forecast for FY2024
(¥ Billion)
AC
HC
Aircraft Components
Others
Total
Net Sales
FY2023
FY2024
Differences
actual
forecast
293.0
302.0
9.0
134.4
129.3
(5.1)
3.9
5.1
1.2
11.4
11.6
0.1
442.8
448.0
5.2
Segment Profits
FY2023
FY2024
Differences
actual
forecast
16.5
17.0
0.5
5.4
4.0
(1.4)
(2.0)
(0.2)
1.8
1.1
0.7
(0.4)
21.0
21.5
0.5
AC: Automotive Components
HC: Hydraulic Components
Others: Special-purpose vehicles, electronic components, etc.
9
Changes in Equity and Dividends
(¥ Billion)
Equity attributable to owners of the parent company
2,500250
40.9%
45.6%
46.2%
50.0%
200
35.3%
40.0%
2,000
1,500150
25.9%
217.2
224.4
30.0%
182.8
100
153.4
20.0%
1,000
50
110.7
10.0%
500
0
0
0.0%
Mar. 31,2021
Mar. 31,2022
Mar. 31,2023
Mar. 31,2024
Jun. 30,2024
(¥/share)
250
200
150
100
50
0
Actual/forecast dividends and dividend payout ratio
50.0%
Year-end
Interim
200
200
200
40.0%
39.9%
130
33.9%
100
30.0%
100
105
20.0%
75
19.4%
60
11.2%
12.3%
100
100
10.0%
45
70
0.0%
FY2020
FY2021
FY2022
FY2023
FY2024
forecast
10
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
KYB Corporation published this content on 08 August 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 August 2024 01:18:04 UTC.