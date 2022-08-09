Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. KYE Systems Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2365   TW0002365004

KYE SYSTEMS CORP.

(2365)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-07
10.85 TWD   +9.93%
07/27KYE : Announcement of the resolution for the ex-dividend record date of cash dividends.
PU
06/29Samsung Elec starts 3-nanometre chip production to lure new foundry customers
RE
06/23KYE : Corrections to the Notes of the Consolidated Financial Report、iXBRL and declared monthly related party transaction information from 2021 Q1 to 2022 Q1
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

KYE : Announcement of resolution by board of directors not to distribute dividends

08/09/2022 | 05:26am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: KYE SYSTEMS CORP.
SEQ_NO 2 Date of announcement 2022/08/09 Time of announcement 15:19:15
Subject 
 Announcement of resolution by board of directors
not to distribute dividends
Date of events 2022/08/09 To which item it meets paragraph 14
Statement 
1.Date of the board of directors resolution :2022/08/09
2.Year or quarter which dividends belong to:2022/Q2
3.Period which dividends belong to:2022/04/01~2022/06/30
4.Appropriations of earnings in cash dividends to shareholders
(NT$ per share):0
5.Cash distributed from legal reserve and capital surplus to shareholders
(NT$ per share):0
6.Total amount of cash distributed to shareholders (NT$):0
7.Appropriations of earnings in stock dividends to shareholders
(NT$ per share):0
8.Stock distributed from legal reserve and capital surplus to shareholders
(NT$ per share):0
9.Total amount of stock distributed to shareholders (shares):0
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
11.Per value of common stock:NT$10

Disclaimer

KYE Systems Corp. published this content on 09 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 August 2022 09:25:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about KYE SYSTEMS CORP.
07/27KYE : Announcement of the resolution for the ex-dividend record date of cash dividends.
PU
06/29Samsung Elec starts 3-nanometre chip production to lure new foundry customers
RE
06/23KYE : Corrections to the Notes of the Consolidated Financial Report、iXBRL and decla..
PU
06/09KYE : Announcement 0f members 0f the Company's 2nd Audit committee
PU
06/09KYE : Announcement of resolution by the board of directors to appoint members of 5th the R..
PU
06/09KYE : Announcement on the Designated Representative of the 12th Institutional Director
PU
06/09KYE : Announcement of the company's list of newly elected directors(including independent ..
PU
06/06KYE : Important resolutions of the Company's 2022 regular shareholders meeting, on behalf ..
PU
05/12KYE Systems Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
04/25KYE : Convene the 2022 Annual General Shareholders Meeting (Adjusting Reported matters to ..
PU
More news
Financials ()
Sales 2021 1 366 M - -
Net income 2021 50,5 M - -
Net cash 2021 736 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 57,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 404 M 80,0 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,94x
EV / Sales 2021 1,57x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 74,7%
Chart KYE SYSTEMS CORP.
Duration : Period :
KYE Systems Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KYE SYSTEMS CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Shih Kun Cho Chairman, General Manager & Spokesman
An Min Kao CFO, Head-Accounting, Deputy Spokesman & Deputy GM
Hung Tsu Hsu Independent Director
An Te Tsai Independent Director
Ching Hui Wu Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KYE SYSTEMS CORP.-16.54%80
SEIKO EPSON CORPORATION4.39%5 544
CHICONY ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-3.28%1 894
PRIMAX ELECTRONICS LTD.23.46%1 061
EIZO CORPORATION-6.20%592
DIEBOLD NIXDORF, INCORPORATED-50.39%369