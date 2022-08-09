KYE : Announcement of resolution by board of directors not to distribute dividends

Statement

1.Date of the board of directors resolution :2022/08/09 2.Year or quarter which dividends belong to:2022/Q2 3.Period which dividends belong to:2022/04/01~2022/06/30 4.Appropriations of earnings in cash dividends to shareholders (NT$ per share):0 5.Cash distributed from legal reserve and capital surplus to shareholders (NT$ per share):0 6.Total amount of cash distributed to shareholders (NT$):0 7.Appropriations of earnings in stock dividends to shareholders (NT$ per share):0 8.Stock distributed from legal reserve and capital surplus to shareholders (NT$ per share):0 9.Total amount of stock distributed to shareholders (shares):0 10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None 11.Per value of common stock:NT$10