KYE : Announcement of resolution by board of directors not to distribute dividends
08/09/2022 | 05:26am EDT
Provided by: KYE SYSTEMS CORP.
SEQ_NO
2
Date of announcement
2022/08/09
Time of announcement
15:19:15
Subject
Announcement of resolution by board of directors
not to distribute dividends
Date of events
2022/08/09
To which item it meets
paragraph 14
Statement
1.Date of the board of directors resolution :2022/08/09
2.Year or quarter which dividends belong to:2022/Q2
3.Period which dividends belong to:2022/04/01~2022/06/30
4.Appropriations of earnings in cash dividends to shareholders
(NT$ per share):0
5.Cash distributed from legal reserve and capital surplus to shareholders
(NT$ per share):0
6.Total amount of cash distributed to shareholders (NT$):0
7.Appropriations of earnings in stock dividends to shareholders
(NT$ per share):0
8.Stock distributed from legal reserve and capital surplus to shareholders
(NT$ per share):0
9.Total amount of stock distributed to shareholders (shares):0
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
11.Per value of common stock:NT$10
KYE Systems Corp. published this content on 09 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 August 2022 09:25:07 UTC.