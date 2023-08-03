Forward-looking Statements

This presentation contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (PSLRA) and other federal securities laws. These statements include information about our current and future prospects and our operations and financial results, which are based on currently available information. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this presentation, including express or implied statements regarding our strategy, future financial condition, future operations, projected costs, prospects, plans, objectives of management and expected market growth, are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as ''aim,'' ''anticipate,'' ''assume,'' ''believe,'' ''contemplate,'' ''continue,'' ''could,'' ''design,'' ''due,'' ''estimate,'' ''expect,'' ''goal,'' ''intend,'' ''may,'' ''objective,'' ''plan,'' ''predict,'' ''positioned,'' ''potential,'' ''seek,'' ''should,'' ''target,'' ''will,'' ''would'' and other similar expressions that are predictions of or indicate future events and future trends, or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements include statements about our strategy, business plans and objectives for our programs; plans and timelines for the clinical development of our product candidates, including the therapeutic potential, clinical benefits and safety thereof; expectations regarding timing, success and data announcements of current ongoing clinical trials; the ability to initiate new clinical programs; the initiation, timing, progress and results of our current and future clinical trials and current and future preclinical studies and clinical trials of our product candidates and of our research and development programs; our plans to develop and commercialize our current product candidates and any future product candidates and the implementation of our business model and strategic plans for our business, current product candidates and any future product candidates. We may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in our forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements. You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events.

Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements we make. Any forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and important factors that may cause actual events or results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements including, without limitation, risks associated with: the impact of COVID-19 on countries or regions in which we have operations or do business, as well as on the timing and anticipated results of our current and future preclinical studies and clinical trials, supply chain, strategy and future operations; the delay of any current and future preclinical studies or clinical trials or the development of our drug candidates; the risk that the results of current preclinical studies and clinical trials may not be predictive of future results in connection with current or future clinical trials, including those for KT-474,KT-333,KT-413 and KT-253; Our ability to successfully demonstrate the safety and efficacy of our drug candidates; the timing and outcome of our planned interactions with regulatory authorities; obtaining, maintaining and protecting our intellectual property; and our relationships with its existing and future collaboration partners. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, the occurrence of certain events or otherwise, except as required by law. As a result of these risks and others, including those set forth in our most recent and future filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, actual results could vary significantly from those anticipated in this presentation, and our financial condition and results of operations could be materially adversely affected. This presentation contains trademarks, trade names and service marks of other companies, which are the property of their respective owners.

Certain information contained in this presentation and statements made orally during this presentation relate to or is based on studies, publications, surveys and other data obtained from third-party sources and the Company's own internal estimates and research. While the Company believes these third-party studies, publications, surveys and other data to be reliable as of the date of the presentation, it has not independently verified, and makes no representation as to the adequacy, fairness, accuracy or completeness of, any information obtained from third- party sources. In addition, no independent sources has evaluated the reasonableness or accuracy of the Company's internal estimates or research and no reliance should be made on any information or statements made in this presentation relating to or based on such internal estimates and research.