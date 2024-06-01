Reinventing Medicine with Protein Degradation
June 2024
Forward Looking Statements
This presentation contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. These statements include, but are not limited to, implied and express statements about our strategy, business plans and objectives for our programs; plans and timelines for the preclinical and clinical development of our product candidates, including the therapeutic potential, clinical benefits and safety profiles of such product candidates; expectations regarding timing, success and data announcements of ongoing preclinical studies and clinical trials; our ability to initiate new clinical programs, including plans to submit investigational new drug (IND) applications; the initiation, timing, progress and results of our current and future preclinical studies and clinical trials of our current and prospective product candidates; our plans to develop and commercialize our current and any future product candidates and the implementation of our business model and strategic plans for our business, current and any future product candidates. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this presentation, including express or implied statements regarding our strategy, future financial condition, expected cash runway into the first half of 2027, future operations, projected costs, prospects, plans, objectives of management and expected market growth, are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as ''anticipate,'' ''assume,'' ''believe,'' ''could,'' ''estimate,'' ''expect,'' ''goal,'' ''intend,'' ''may,'' "milestones," ''objective,'' ''plan,'' ''predict,'' ''potential,'' ''seek,'' ''should,'' ''target,'' ''will,'' ''would'' and other similar expressions that are predictions of or indicate future events and future trends, or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. We may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in our forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements. You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events and actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed herein.
Any forward-looking statements either represent or are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and important factors that may cause actual events or results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements including, without limitation, risks associated with: the timing and anticipated results of our current and future preclinical studies and clinical trials, supply chain, strategy and future operations; the delay of any current and future preclinical studies or clinical trials or the development of our drug candidates; the risk that the results of prior preclinical studies and clinical trials may not be predictive of future results in connection with current or future preclinical studies and clinical trials, including those for KT-474/SAR-444656,KT-333,KT-253,KT-621 and KT-294; our ability to successfully demonstrate the safety and efficacy of our drug candidates; the timing and outcome of any interactions with regulatory authorities; obtaining, maintaining and protecting our intellectual property; our relationships with existing and future collaboration partners; the impacts of current macroeconomic and geopolitical events. In addition, any forward-looking statements represent Kymera's views only as of today and should not be relied upon as representing its views as of any subsequent date. Kymera explicitly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law. No representations or warranties (expressed or implied) are made about the accuracy of any such forward-looking statements. As a result of these risks and others, including those set forth in our filings with the SEC, actual results could vary significantly from those anticipated in this presentation, and our financial condition and results of operations could be materially adversely affected.
Certain information contained in this presentation and statements made orally during this presentation relate to or is based on studies, publications, surveys and other data obtained from third-party sources and the Company's own internal estimates and research. Statements regarding STAT6 and TYK2 degrader biology throughout this presentation are based upon preclinical experiments in human cells and preclinical species conducted at Kymera. While the Company believes these third-party studies, publications, surveys and other data to be reliable as of the date of the presentation, it has not independently verified, and makes no representation as to the adequacy, fairness, accuracy or completeness of, any information obtained from third-party sources. In addition, no independent sources have evaluated the reasonableness or accuracy of the Company's internal estimates or research, and no reliance should be made on any information or statements made in this presentation relating to or based on such internal estimates and research. This presentation contains trademarks, trade names and service marks of other companies, which are the property of their respective owners.
Harnessing a Game-Changing, Novel Modality
Kymera, a Leader in Targeted Protein Degradation
- Focused on unlocking high value, undrugged targets using TPD
- Highly productive and reproducible platform for discovery of innovative medicines
- Leading platform and pipeline IP, developed internally
- Well-capitalizedwith $745 million in cash and expected runway into the first half of 2027, enabling expansion into areas with large clinical and commercial opportunities
Industry Leading Execution
- Since founding Kymera in 2016:
- Advanced four first-in-class programs to the clinic
- Demonstrated clinical translation of degradation and safety
- Achieved early clinical POC in I&I and oncology programs
- Extensive validation of target selection and molecular design
- Successful track record delivering multiple new drug mechanisms in clinic, expecting up to 10 novel INDs within first 10 years
D E G R A D E R
E 3
L I G A S E
U B I Q U I T I N
P R O T E A S O M E
S Y S T E M
D I S E A S E - C A U S I N G P R O T E I N
Target Selection Strategy
Focus on First- or Best-in-Class Opportunities
Undrugged or Inadequately
Strong Genetic/Pathway
Clear Path to Early Clinical
Large Clinical/Commercial
Drugged targets
Validation
Differentiation
Opportunities
Small Molecule Inhibitor
Degrader
T R A N S C R I P T I O N
A P P R O V E D D R U G S I N
S U P E R I O R I T Y V S
F A C T O R S &
S A M E P A T H W A Y
P A T H W A Y D R U G S
S C A F F O L D I N G P R O T E I N S
A R E A S O F
S I G N I F I C A N T V A L U E
C R E A T I O N
Demonstrating Reproducible and Scalable Clinical Innovation
I R A K 4
IRAK4 Degradation leads to Early POC
K T - 4 7 4
in HS and AD
STAT3 Degradation Leads to Major Response
S T A T 3
in cHL Patient
K T - 3 3 3
IRAK4 Levels
Reduction of AN Counts in HS Patients
0
Change%Mean Mean)ofS.E.-(+/
-10
-20
-19.9
-45.4
-30
-27.4
-31.6
-40
-40.6
-46.1
-50
-49.6
-50.7
-60
0
7
14
21
28
35
42
Day
STAT3 Levels
700
600
500
400
300
200
100
0
Bone Lesion Size Reduction in cHL Patient
Screening
Cycle 5 Day 1
I R A K I M I D
Degradation of IRAK4 and Ikaros/Aiolos
K T - 4 1 3
IRAK4
Ikaros
Aiolos
MDM2 Degradation Leads to
Major Response in MCC Patient with no Heme-toxM D M 2
K T - 2 5 3
GDF15 Levels
Lesion Size Reduction in MCC Patient
Building a Global Medicines Company
Pioneering a new modality 2016-2020
Focused on undrugged targets within clinically validated pathways
Forged multiple strategic partnerships to forward integrate (>$3B total value)
Developed industry leading capabilities in TPD and novel E3s
Demonstrating
early POC 2021-2023
S.E. of
0
-10
-
Change (+/
Mean)
-20
-19.9
-45.4
-27.4
-30
-31.6
-40.6
%
-40
-46.1
Mean
-50
-49.6
-50.7
-60
0
7
14
21
28
35
42
Day
Advanced four drug candidates into clinic demonstrating clinical activity in oncology and immunology
Initiated two Phase 2 studies in significant immunology indications with Sanofi
Demonstrated potential for biological and clinical superiority of degrader vs. SMIs
Delivering a new generation
of medicines
2024-2028
Focus on large clinical/commercial opportunities with oral degraders
Increase investments in I&I
Complete multiple POC studies in large indications and launch several registrational studies
Build towards a fully integrated global biotech
Clear Line of Sight to Substantial Patient Impact and Value Creation
Potential
IND-enabling
Indications
Immunology - Oral QD Small Molecule Degraders
Phase 1
Phase 2
Upcoming Milestones
Rights
IRAK41
HS, AD, RA, Asthma,
HS
Ph2 HS & AD Data:
50/50 US
KT-474
IBD, others2
AD
1H25
STAT6
AD, Asthma, COPD,
Phase 1 Start:
PN, CRSwNP, EoE,
KT-621
2H24
others
TYK2
Psoriasis, IBD, PsA,
Phase 1 Start:
KT-294
Lupus, others
1H25
Oncology
STAT3
cHL, PTCL, LGL-L,
Arm A: Lymphomas, Solid Tumors
Ph1 Data:
KT-3333
CTCL, Solid Tumors
Arm B: T-Cell Leukemias
EHA and 2H24
MDM2
Liquid & Solid Tumors
Arm A: Solid Tumors/Lymphomas
Ph1 Data:
KT-253
Arm B: AML, ALL, MF
2H24
Kymera's Immunology Pipeline
IRAK4, STAT6, TYK2
Kymera Immunology Oral Degrader Portfolio
Complementary, First-in-class Mechanisms
I R A K 4
S T A T 6
T Y K 2
S C A F F O L D I N G
T R A N S C R I P T I O N
S C A F F O L D I N G
K I N A S E
F A C T O R
K I N A S E
IL-1R/TLR Pathway
TLR
Cytokines
IL-1,IL-18,
Agonists
IL-33,IL-36
TLRs
IL-1R
Cytoplasm
MyD88
IRAK4
Myddosome
KT-474
IRAK1/2
Catalytic
TRAF6
Scaffolding
Th1/Th2/Th17
Inflammation
IL-4/13 Pathway
IL-12/23/IFN Pathways
Type I IL-4
Type II IL-4
Type I
Receptor
Receptor
interferons:
IL-23
IL-12
IL-4
IL-4
IL-13
IFNα and IFNβ
IL-4Rα
γc IL-4Rα
IL-13Rα1
TYK2
JAK1
TYK2
JAK2
TYK2
JAK2
Scaffolding
Scaffolding
Scaffolding
STAT6 STAT6
KT-621
KT-294
Type I IFN & IL-23 inflammation
Allergic TH2
Inflammation
IRAK4 is master regulator of
STAT6 is the only specific
TYK2 is a JAK family scaffolding
innate immunity with
transcription factor responsible
kinase required for Type I IFN, IL-
scaffolding and kinase functions
for IL-4/13 signaling
12 and IL-23 cytokine signaling
The Opportunity in Immunology
Other
Oncology
$171B $81B
Orals
$250B
Immune- inflammation is a $250B WW market1 spanning multiple therapeutic areas.
Infectious
$40B
$156B Immunology
Immune-
inflammation
Disease
CNS
$72B
$131B
Cardio-
Metabolic
Injectables dominate, comprising >75% of the established market.
- Immune-inflammatorymechanisms outside of traditional immunology
