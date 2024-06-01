Reinventing Medicine with Protein Degradation

June 2024

Forward Looking Statements

This presentation contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. These statements include, but are not limited to, implied and express statements about our strategy, business plans and objectives for our programs; plans and timelines for the preclinical and clinical development of our product candidates, including the therapeutic potential, clinical benefits and safety profiles of such product candidates; expectations regarding timing, success and data announcements of ongoing preclinical studies and clinical trials; our ability to initiate new clinical programs, including plans to submit investigational new drug (IND) applications; the initiation, timing, progress and results of our current and future preclinical studies and clinical trials of our current and prospective product candidates; our plans to develop and commercialize our current and any future product candidates and the implementation of our business model and strategic plans for our business, current and any future product candidates. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this presentation, including express or implied statements regarding our strategy, future financial condition, expected cash runway into the first half of 2027, future operations, projected costs, prospects, plans, objectives of management and expected market growth, are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as ''anticipate,'' ''assume,'' ''believe,'' ''could,'' ''estimate,'' ''expect,'' ''goal,'' ''intend,'' ''may,'' "milestones," ''objective,'' ''plan,'' ''predict,'' ''potential,'' ''seek,'' ''should,'' ''target,'' ''will,'' ''would'' and other similar expressions that are predictions of or indicate future events and future trends, or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. We may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in our forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements. You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events and actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed herein.

Any forward-looking statements either represent or are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and important factors that may cause actual events or results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements including, without limitation, risks associated with: the timing and anticipated results of our current and future preclinical studies and clinical trials, supply chain, strategy and future operations; the delay of any current and future preclinical studies or clinical trials or the development of our drug candidates; the risk that the results of prior preclinical studies and clinical trials may not be predictive of future results in connection with current or future preclinical studies and clinical trials, including those for KT-474/SAR-444656,KT-333,KT-253,KT-621 and KT-294; our ability to successfully demonstrate the safety and efficacy of our drug candidates; the timing and outcome of any interactions with regulatory authorities; obtaining, maintaining and protecting our intellectual property; our relationships with existing and future collaboration partners; the impacts of current macroeconomic and geopolitical events. In addition, any forward-looking statements represent Kymera's views only as of today and should not be relied upon as representing its views as of any subsequent date. Kymera explicitly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law. No representations or warranties (expressed or implied) are made about the accuracy of any such forward-looking statements. As a result of these risks and others, including those set forth in our filings with the SEC, actual results could vary significantly from those anticipated in this presentation, and our financial condition and results of operations could be materially adversely affected.

Certain information contained in this presentation and statements made orally during this presentation relate to or is based on studies, publications, surveys and other data obtained from third-party sources and the Company's own internal estimates and research. Statements regarding STAT6 and TYK2 degrader biology throughout this presentation are based upon preclinical experiments in human cells and preclinical species conducted at Kymera. While the Company believes these third-party studies, publications, surveys and other data to be reliable as of the date of the presentation, it has not independently verified, and makes no representation as to the adequacy, fairness, accuracy or completeness of, any information obtained from third-party sources. In addition, no independent sources have evaluated the reasonableness or accuracy of the Company's internal estimates or research, and no reliance should be made on any information or statements made in this presentation relating to or based on such internal estimates and research. This presentation contains trademarks, trade names and service marks of other companies, which are the property of their respective owners.

Harnessing a Game-Changing, Novel Modality

Kymera, a Leader in Targeted Protein Degradation

  • Focused on unlocking high value, undrugged targets using TPD
  • Highly productive and reproducible platform for discovery of innovative medicines
  • Leading platform and pipeline IP, developed internally
  • Well-capitalizedwith $745 million in cash and expected runway into the first half of 2027, enabling expansion into areas with large clinical and commercial opportunities

Industry Leading Execution

  • Since founding Kymera in 2016:
    • Advanced four first-in-class programs to the clinic
    • Demonstrated clinical translation of degradation and safety
    • Achieved early clinical POC in I&I and oncology programs
  • Extensive validation of target selection and molecular design
  • Successful track record delivering multiple new drug mechanisms in clinic, expecting up to 10 novel INDs within first 10 years

D E G R A D E R

E 3

L I G A S E

U B I Q U I T I N

P R O T E A S O M E

S Y S T E M

D I S E A S E - C A U S I N G P R O T E I N

Target Selection Strategy

Focus on First- or Best-in-Class Opportunities

Undrugged or Inadequately

Strong Genetic/Pathway

Clear Path to Early Clinical

Large Clinical/Commercial

Drugged targets

Validation

Differentiation

Opportunities

Small Molecule Inhibitor

Degrader

T R A N S C R I P T I O N

A P P R O V E D D R U G S I N

S U P E R I O R I T Y V S

F A C T O R S &

S A M E P A T H W A Y

P A T H W A Y D R U G S

S C A F F O L D I N G P R O T E I N S

A R E A S O F

S I G N I F I C A N T V A L U E

C R E A T I O N

Demonstrating Reproducible and Scalable Clinical Innovation

I R A K 4

IRAK4 Degradation leads to Early POC

K T - 4 7 4

in HS and AD

STAT3 Degradation Leads to Major Response

S T A T 3

in cHL Patient

K T - 3 3 3

IRAK4 Levels

Reduction of AN Counts in HS Patients

0

Change%Mean Mean)ofS.E.-(+/

-10

-20

-19.9

-45.4

-30

-27.4

-31.6

-40

-40.6

-46.1

-50

-49.6

-50.7

-60

0

7

14

21

28

35

42

Day

STAT3 Levels

700

600

500

400

300

200

100

0

Bone Lesion Size Reduction in cHL Patient

Screening

Cycle 5 Day 1

I R A K I M I D

Degradation of IRAK4 and Ikaros/Aiolos

K T - 4 1 3

IRAK4

Ikaros

Aiolos

MDM2 Degradation Leads to

Major Response in MCC Patient with no Heme-toxM D M 2

K T - 2 5 3

GDF15 Levels

Lesion Size Reduction in MCC Patient

Building a Global Medicines Company

Pioneering a new modality 2016-2020

Focused on undrugged targets within clinically validated pathways

Forged multiple strategic partnerships to forward integrate (>$3B total value)

Developed industry leading capabilities in TPD and novel E3s

Demonstrating

early POC 2021-2023

S.E. of

0

-10

-

Change (+/

Mean)

-20

-19.9

-45.4

-27.4

-30

-31.6

-40.6

%

-40

-46.1

Mean

-50

-49.6

-50.7

-60

0

7

14

21

28

35

42

Day

Advanced four drug candidates into clinic demonstrating clinical activity in oncology and immunology

Initiated two Phase 2 studies in significant immunology indications with Sanofi

Demonstrated potential for biological and clinical superiority of degrader vs. SMIs

Delivering a new generation

of medicines

2024-2028

Focus on large clinical/commercial opportunities with oral degraders

Increase investments in I&I

Complete multiple POC studies in large indications and launch several registrational studies

Build towards a fully integrated global biotech

Clear Line of Sight to Substantial Patient Impact and Value Creation

Potential

IND-enabling

Indications

Immunology - Oral QD Small Molecule Degraders

Phase 1

Phase 2

Upcoming Milestones

Rights

IRAK41

HS, AD, RA, Asthma,

HS

Ph2 HS & AD Data:

50/50 US

KT-474

IBD, others2

AD

1H25

STAT6

AD, Asthma, COPD,

Phase 1 Start:

PN, CRSwNP, EoE,

KT-621

2H24

others

TYK2

Psoriasis, IBD, PsA,

Phase 1 Start:

KT-294

Lupus, others

1H25

Oncology

STAT3

cHL, PTCL, LGL-L,

Arm A: Lymphomas, Solid Tumors

Ph1 Data:

KT-3333

CTCL, Solid Tumors

Arm B: T-Cell Leukemias

EHA and 2H24

MDM2

Liquid & Solid Tumors

Arm A: Solid Tumors/Lymphomas

Ph1 Data:

KT-253

Arm B: AML, ALL, MF

2H24

Kymera's Immunology Pipeline

IRAK4, STAT6, TYK2

Kymera Immunology Oral Degrader Portfolio

Complementary, First-in-class Mechanisms

I R A K 4

S T A T 6

T Y K 2

S C A F F O L D I N G

T R A N S C R I P T I O N

S C A F F O L D I N G

K I N A S E

F A C T O R

K I N A S E

IL-1R/TLR Pathway

TLR

Cytokines

IL-1,IL-18,

Agonists

IL-33,IL-36

TLRs

IL-1R

Cytoplasm

MyD88

IRAK4

Myddosome

KT-474

IRAK1/2

Catalytic

TRAF6

Scaffolding

Th1/Th2/Th17

Inflammation

IL-4/13 Pathway

IL-12/23/IFN Pathways

Type I IL-4

Type II IL-4

Type I

Receptor

Receptor

interferons:

IL-23

IL-12

IL-4

IL-4

IL-13

IFNα and IFNβ

IL-4Rα

γc IL-4Rα

IL-13Rα1

TYK2

JAK1

TYK2

JAK2

TYK2

JAK2

Scaffolding

Scaffolding

Scaffolding

STAT6 STAT6

KT-621

KT-294

Type I IFN & IL-23 inflammation

Allergic TH2

Inflammation

IRAK4 is master regulator of

STAT6 is the only specific

TYK2 is a JAK family scaffolding

innate immunity with

transcription factor responsible

kinase required for Type I IFN, IL-

scaffolding and kinase functions

for IL-4/13 signaling

12 and IL-23 cytokine signaling

The Opportunity in Immunology

Other

Oncology

$171B $81B

Orals

$250B

Immune- inflammation is a $250B WW market1 spanning multiple therapeutic areas.

Infectious

$40B

$156B Immunology

Immune-

inflammation

Disease

CNS

$72B

$131B

Cardio-

Metabolic

Injectables dominate, comprising >75% of the established market.

  • Immune-inflammatorymechanisms outside of traditional immunology

