KYMERA THERAPEUTICS, INC.

Kymera Therapeutics : Corporate Presentation, November 2022
KYMERA THERAPEUTICS, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations.
Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD Disclosure
Kymera Therapeutics : Corporate Presentation, November 2022

11/03/2022 | 07:43am EDT
INVENTING NEW MEDICINES

W I T H T A R G E T E D P R O T E I N D E G R A D A T I O N

November 2022

Forward-looking Statements

This presentation contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (PSLRA) and other federal securities laws. These statements include information about our current and future prospects and our operations and financial results, which are based on currently available information. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this presentation, including express or implied statements regarding our strategy, future financial condition, future operations, projected costs, prospects, plans, objectives of management and expected market growth, are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as ''aim,'' ''anticipate,'' ''assume,'' ''believe,'' ''contemplate,'' ''continue,'' ''could,'' ''design,'' ''due,''

''estimate,'' ''expect,'' ''goal,'' ''intend,'' ''may,'' ''objective,'' ''plan,'' ''predict,'' ''positioned,'' ''potential,'' ''seek,'' ''should,'' ''target,'' ''will,'' ''would'' and other similar

expressions that are predictions of or indicate future events and future trends, or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements include statements about the initiation, timing, progress and results of our current and future clinical trials and current and future preclinical studies of our product candidates and of our research and development programs; our plans to develop and commercialize our current product candidates and any future product candidates and the implementation of our business model and strategic plans for our business, current product candidates and any future product candidates. We may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in our forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements. You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events.

Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements we make. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, the occurrence of certain events or otherwise. As a result of these risks and others, including those set forth in our most recent and future filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, actual results could vary significantly from those anticipated in this presentation, and our financial condition and results of operations could be materially adversely affected. This presentation contains trademarks, trade names and service marks of other companies, which are the property of their respective owners.

Certain information contained in this presentation and statements made orally during this presentation relate to or is based on studies, publications, surveys and other data obtained from third-party sources and the Company's own internal estimates and research. While the Company believes these third-party studies, publications, surveys and other data to be reliable as of the date of the presentation, it has not independently verified, and makes no representation as to the adequacy, fairness, accuracy or completeness of, any information obtained from third-party sources. In addition, no independent sources has evaluated the reasonableness or accuracy of the Company's internal estimates or research and no reliance should be made on any information or statements made in this presentation relating to or based on such internal estimates and research.

©2022 KYMERA THERAPEUTICS, INC .

PAGE 2

Introduction to Kymera

OUR VISION

To be a disease- and technology- agnostic, fully integrated global biopharmaceutical company, using targeted protein degradation to deliver medicines that will

transform patients' lives

  • Leader in Targeted Protein Degradation (TPD)
  • Building a fully-integrated, global biotech company
  • Initial focus in Immunology/Inflammation and Oncology, but already a disease-agnostic platform
  • Accelerating forward integration through key strategic partnerships
  • Executed many "firsts" for TPD with initial clinical programs
  • Three clinical stage programs and a deep pipeline positioned to deliver ≥1 IND/year
  • Focused on continued innovation in platform and discovery
  • Well capitalized with $596 million of cash as of 9/30/22

©2022 KYMERA THERAPEUTICS, INC .

PAGE 3

Kymera's Pipeline of Novel Protein Degraders

Pathway Program

IRAK4

IL-1R/TLRIRAKIMiD

(IRAK4, Ikaros, Aiolos)

STAT3

JAK/STAT

STAT3

p53 MDM2

Collaboration Confidential

Indication(s)

Immuno-inflammatory

Diseases: HS, AD, RA,

others

MYD88MT Tumors

Liquid & Solid Tumors

Autoimmune &

Fibrotic Diseases

Liquid & Solid Tumors

Confidential

Discovery

IND Enabling

Phase 1

Phase 2

Next Milestones Rights*

KT-474

HS/AD Patient

Multiple molecules staged as potential back ups if needed

Data 4Q22

KT-413

POM 4Q22

KT-333

POM 4Q22

KT-253

IND 2H22

Discovery

Pipeline

Collaboration

Several Discovery Programs

6 Undisclosed Programs

Multiple programs in immune-inflammatory and

≥ 1 DC: 2H22

oncology indications to deliver ≥ 1 IND/year

6 targets in 5 disease areas outside of immunology-inflammation and oncology

= Oncology

= Immunology-Inflammation

*Option to participate equally in the development and commercialization of Sanofi-partnered programs in the US

©2022 KYMERA THERAPEUTICS, INC .

PAGE 4

Near-Term Milestones Provide Significant Opportunity

Program

IRAK4

IRAKIMiD

(IRAK4, Ikaros,

Aiolos)

STAT3

MDM2

Compound Indications

KT-474

AD, HS, RA,

others

KT-413MYD88MT

DLBCL

KT-333

Liquid & Solid

Tumors

KT-253

P53wt Liquid &

Solid Tumors

Expected Upcoming Milestones

Establish Phase 1 HS/AD patient cohort dose (2Q22) Initiate HS/AD patient Part C study (2Q22)

  • Present Ph1 HS/AD patient cohort data (4Q22)
  • Provide data package to Sanofi for advancement into Phase 2 (4Q22)

Dose first patient in Phase 1 trial (2Q22)

  • Present initial Phase 1 safety and proof-of-mechanism data in patients (4Q22)
  • Present initial Phase 1 anti-tumorproof-of-concept data in patients (2023)

Dose first patient in Phase 1 trial (2Q22)

Present initial Phase 1 safety and proof-of-mechanism data in patients (4Q22)

Present initial Phase 1 anti-tumorproof-of-concept data in patients (2023)

File IND for KT-253 (2H22)

Present new preclinical data elucidating indication expansion opportunities (2H22)

Continue pipeline expansion by advancing discovery stage programs toward IND-enabling studies

Further expand Pegasus platform to generate novel degrader product candidates for undruggable and

Discovery Programs & Platform

= Oncology = Immunology-Inflammation

©2022 KYMERA THERAPEUTICS, INC .

inadequately drugged targets

Leverage Whole-Body Atlas to unlock new opportunities across broad therapeutic applications using

tissue-sparing,tissue-restricted E3 ligases as well as novel molecular glue mechanisms

PAGE 5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Kymera Therapeutics Inc. published this content on 03 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 November 2022 11:42:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
