  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Kymera Therapeutics, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    KYMR   US5015751044

KYMERA THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(KYMR)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-07-01 pm EDT
21.10 USD   +7.16%
KYMERA THERAPEUTICS : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)
PU
06/24KYMERA THERAPEUTICS, INC.(NASDAQGM : KYMR) added to Russell Small Cap Comp Value Index
CI
06/24KYMERA THERAPEUTICS, INC.(NASDAQGM : KYMR) dropped from Russell 2000 Growth Index
CI
Kymera Therapeutics : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)

07/01/2022 | 04:13pm EDT
Ownership Submission
FORM 4
Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16, Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number:3235-0287Expires:January 31, 2005Estimated average burden hours per response...0.5
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *
Ridloff Elena
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. [KYMR] 		5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
__X__ Director _____ 10% Owner
_____ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below)
(Last) (First) (Middle)
C/O KYMERA THERAPEUTICS, INC. , 200 ARSENAL YARDS BLVD., SUITE 230
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
(Street)
WATERTOWN MA 02472
4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed(Month/Day/Year)
 6. Individual or Join/Group Filing(Check Applicable Line)
_X_ Form filed by One Reporting Person
___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
(City) (State) (Zip)
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1.Title of Security 2. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 3. Transaction Code 4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 6. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 7. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V Amount (A) or (D) Price
Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivate Security 2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security 3. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 4. Transaction Code 5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date 7. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security 8. Price of Derivative Security 9. Number of derivative Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 10. Ownership Form of Derivative Security: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 11. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V (A) (D) Date Exercisable Expriation Date Title Amount or Number of Shares
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address Relationships
Director 10% Owner Officer Other
Ridloff Elena
C/O KYMERA THERAPEUTICS, INC.
200 ARSENAL YARDS BLVD., SUITE 230
WATERTOWN, MA02472 		X

Signatures
/s/ Bruce Jacobs, as Attorney-in-Fact 2022-07-01
**Signature of Reporting Person Date
Explanation of Responses:
(*) If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).
(**) Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
(1) The shares subject to this option shall vest in thirty-six (36) equal monthly installments over three (3) years beginning on June 29, 2022.
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, See Instruction 6 for procedure.Potential persons who are to respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB number.

Disclaimer

Kymera Therapeutics Inc. published this content on 01 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 July 2022 20:12:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
