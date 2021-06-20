Kymera Therapeutics : ICML Meeting Presentation

Forward-Looking Statements

This presentation contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (PSLRA) and other federal securities laws. These statements include information about our current and future prospects and our operations and financial results, which are based on currently available information. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this presentation, including express or implied statements regarding our strategy, future financial condition, future operations, projected costs, prospects, plans, objectives of management and expected market growth, are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as ''aim,'' ''anticipate,'' ''assume,'' ''believe,'' ''contemplate,'' ''continue,'' ''could,'' ''design,'' ''due,''

''estimate,'' ''expect,'' ''goal,'' ''intend,'' ''may,'' ''objective,'' ''plan,'' ''predict,'' ''positioned,'' ''potential,'' ''seek,'' ''should,'' ''target,'' ''will,'' ''would'' and other similar expressions that

are predictions of or indicate future events and future trends, or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements include statements about the initiation, timing, progress and results of our future clinical trials and current and future preclinical studies of our product candidates and of our research and development programs; our plans to develop and commercialize our current product candidates and any future product candidates and the implementation of our business model and strategic plans for our business, current product candidates and any future product candidates. We may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in our forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements. You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events.

Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements we make. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, the occurrence of certain events or otherwise. As a result of these risks and others, including those set forth in our most recent and future filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, actual results could vary significantly from those anticipated in this presentation, and our financial condition and results of operations could be materially adversely affected. This presentation contains trademarks, trade names and service marks of other companies, which are the property of their respective owners.

Certain information contained in this presentation and statements made orally during this presentation relate to or is based on studies, publications, surveys and other data obtained from third-party sources and the Company's own internal estimates and research. While the Company believes these third-party studies, publications, surveys and other data to be reliable as of the date of the presentation, it has not independently verified, and makes no representation as to the adequacy, fairness, accuracy or completeness of, any information obtained from third-party sources. In addition, no independent sources has evaluated the reasonableness or accuracy of the Company's internal estimates or research and no reliance should be made on any information or statements made in this presentation relating to or based on such internal estimates and research.