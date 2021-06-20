Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KYMR   US5015751044

KYMERA THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(KYMR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Kymera Therapeutics : ICML Meeting Presentation

06/20/2021 | 11:45am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

KT-413, a Novel IRAKIMiD Degrader of IRAK4 and IMiD

Substrates, has a Differentiated MOA that Leads to Single-agent

and Combination Regressions in MYD88MT Lymphoma Models

Michele Mayo, Rahul Karnik, Christine Klaus, Atanu Paul, Kirti Sharma,

Alice McDonald, Duncan Walker, Matthew Weiss

Poster # LB118

Forward-Looking Statements

This presentation contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (PSLRA) and other federal securities laws. These statements include information about our current and future prospects and our operations and financial results, which are based on currently available information. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this presentation, including express or implied statements regarding our strategy, future financial condition, future operations, projected costs, prospects, plans, objectives of management and expected market growth, are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as ''aim,'' ''anticipate,'' ''assume,'' ''believe,'' ''contemplate,'' ''continue,'' ''could,'' ''design,'' ''due,''

''estimate,'' ''expect,'' ''goal,'' ''intend,'' ''may,'' ''objective,'' ''plan,'' ''predict,'' ''positioned,'' ''potential,'' ''seek,'' ''should,'' ''target,'' ''will,'' ''would'' and other similar expressions that

are predictions of or indicate future events and future trends, or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements include statements about the initiation, timing, progress and results of our future clinical trials and current and future preclinical studies of our product candidates and of our research and development programs; our plans to develop and commercialize our current product candidates and any future product candidates and the implementation of our business model and strategic plans for our business, current product candidates and any future product candidates. We may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in our forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements. You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events.

Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements we make. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, the occurrence of certain events or otherwise. As a result of these risks and others, including those set forth in our most recent and future filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, actual results could vary significantly from those anticipated in this presentation, and our financial condition and results of operations could be materially adversely affected. This presentation contains trademarks, trade names and service marks of other companies, which are the property of their respective owners.

Certain information contained in this presentation and statements made orally during this presentation relate to or is based on studies, publications, surveys and other data obtained from third-party sources and the Company's own internal estimates and research. While the Company believes these third-party studies, publications, surveys and other data to be reliable as of the date of the presentation, it has not independently verified, and makes no representation as to the adequacy, fairness, accuracy or completeness of, any information obtained from third-party sources. In addition, no independent sources has evaluated the reasonableness or accuracy of the Company's internal estimates or research and no reliance should be made on any information or statements made in this presentation relating to or based on such internal estimates and research.

©2021 KYMERA THERAPEUTICS, INC .

PAGE 2

Financial Disclosures

Michele Mayo, Rahul Karnik, Christine Klaus, Atanu Paul, Kirti Sharma,

Alice McDonald, Duncan Walker, Matthew Weiss

Kymera Therapeutics Employment and Equity Ownership

©2021 KYMERA THERAPEUTICS, INC .

PAGE 3

IRAKIMiD KT-413 is a Potent Degrader of IRAK4 and IMiD Substrates

Targeting Redundant Pro-survival Pathways in MYD88MT DLBCL

  • Single-agenttherapies that target activated NFκB signaling in DLBCL show limited activity in preclinical or clinical settings
  • Redundant NFκB pathway activation and downregulation of Type 1 IFN is common in MYD88MT lymphoma, supporting need to seek combination therapies
  • Targeting simultaneous degradation of IRAK4 and IMiD substrates Ikaros and Aiolos shows synergistic activity in MYD88MT models, supporting this targeted combination

Autoantigens

TLRs

IL-1R

B Cell

Receptor

IFNAR1/2

*

* MYD88 MYD88

BTK

CD79A/B

*CARD11

IRAK4

IRAK4

Ikaros

P

IRAK1 IRAK1 P

* MALT1BCL10

Aiolos

TRAF6

TRAF6

IKKγ

A20*

IFN

JNK

IKKβ IKKα

AP1

NFκB

*

IFN Pathway

Pathway

Pathway

IRF4

IRF7

PROLIFERATION & SURVIVAL

IFITs

  • Pathway activating alterations in DLBCL

©2021 KYMERA THERAPEUTICS, INC .

Adapted from Yang et al. (2012) Cancer Cell 21, 6, pp723-737

PAGE 4

KT-413 is a Potent Degrader of IRAK4 and IMiD Substrates

with Activity in MYD88MT Cell lines

  • KT-413selectively degrades both IRAK4 and IMiD substrates
  • KT-413substrate degradation is hierarchical: IRAK4 degradation is slower than Ikaros and Aiolos

Compound

IRAK4

Ikaros

Aiolos

DC (nM)

DC (nM)

DC (nM)

50

50

50

KT-413

6

2

2

KT-413 at 41 nM

  • KT-413is more active in MYD88MT DLBCL cells than the clinically active IMiD, CC-220, and an IRAK4-selective degrader, KTX-545, both in potency and in the maximal level of cell growth inhibition achieved

OCI-Ly10SUDHL2

©2021 KYMERA THERAPEUTICS, INC .

PAGE 5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Kymera Therapeutics Inc. published this content on 20 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 June 2021 15:44:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about KYMERA THERAPEUTICS, INC.
11:45aKYMERA THERAPEUTICS  : ICML Meeting Presentation
PU
06/17KYMERA THERAPEUTICS, INC.  : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders..
AQ
06/09KYMERA THERAPEUTICS  : to Present New Data Demonstrating both Single-agent and C..
AQ
06/03KYMERA THERAPEUTICS  : Investor Presentation, June 2021
PU
06/02KYMERA THERAPEUTICS  : to Participate in Goldman Sachs 42nd Annual Global Health..
AQ
06/02Kymera Therapeutics to Participate in Goldman Sachs 42nd Annual Global Health..
GL
05/26KYMERA THERAPEUTICS  : Says New Data Supports Proof-of-Degradation Using Tissue-..
MT
05/26Kymera Therapeutics Presents New Data Demonstrating Proof-of-Degradation Usin..
GL
05/26KYMERA THERAPEUTICS  : Ligase Targeting Drug Development Summit Presentation
PU
05/21KYMERA THERAPEUTICS  : UBS Starts Kymera Therapeutics at Buy with $80 Price Targ..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 82,2 M - -
Net income 2021 -55,4 M - -
Net cash 2021 371 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -38,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 128 M 2 128 M -
EV / Sales 2021 21,4x
EV / Sales 2022 23,8x
Nbr of Employees 92
Free-Float 90,8%
Chart KYMERA THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KYMERA THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 75,14 $
Last Close Price 47,35 $
Spread / Highest target 79,5%
Spread / Average Target 58,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 35,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Nello Mainolfi President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bruce N. Jacobs Chief Financial Officer
Bruce Lee Booth Chairman
Jared Gollob Chief Medical Officer
Richard Chesworth Chief Scientific Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KYMERA THERAPEUTICS, INC.-23.63%2 128
MODERNA, INC.90.67%79 980
LONZA GROUP LTD14.63%52 508
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.33.76%45 934
CELLTRION, INC.-24.79%32 465
SEAGEN INC.-10.75%28 367