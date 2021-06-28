Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KYMR   US5015751044

KYMERA THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(KYMR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Kymera Therapeutics : KT-474 Phase 1 Update Call Presentation

06/28/2021 | 07:51am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

INVENTING NEW MEDICINES

W I T H T A R G E T E D P R O T E I N D E G R A D A T I O N

KT-474 Phase 1 Clinical Trial Update

June 28, 2021

Forward-Looking Statements

This presentation contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (PSLRA) and other federal securities laws. These statements include information about our current and future prospects and our operations and financial results, which are based on currently available information. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this presentation, including express or implied statements regarding our strategy, future financial condition, future operations, projected costs, prospects, plans, objectives of management and expected market growth, are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as ''aim,'' ''anticipate,'' ''assume,'' ''believe,'' ''contemplate,'' ''continue,'' ''could,'' ''design,'' ''due,'' ''estimate,'' ''expect,'' ''goal,'' ''intend,'' ''may,'' ''objective,'' ''plan,'' ''predict,'' ''positioned,'' ''potential,'' ''seek,'' ''should,'' ''target,'' ''will,'' ''would'' and other similar expressions that are predictions of or indicate future events and future trends, or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements include statements about the initiation, timing, progress and results of our future clinical trials and current and future preclinical studies of our product candidates and of our research and development programs; our plans to develop and commercialize our current product candidates and any future product candidates and the implementation of our business model and strategic plans for our business, current product candidates and any future product candidates. We may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in our forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements. You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events.

Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements we make. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, the occurrence of certain events or otherwise. As a result of these risks and others, including those set forth in our most recent and future filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, actual results could vary significantly from those anticipated in this presentation, and our financial condition and results of operations could be materially adversely affected. This presentation contains trademarks, trade names and service marks of other companies, which are the property of their respective owners.

Certain information contained in this presentation and statements made orally during this presentation relate to or is based on studies, publications, surveys and other data obtained from third-party sources and the Company's own internal estimates and research. While the Company believes these third-party studies, publications, surveys and other data to be reliable as of the date of the presentation, it has not independently verified, and makes no representation as to the adequacy, fairness, accuracy or completeness of, any information obtained from third-party sources. In addition, no independent sources has evaluated the reasonableness or accuracy of

the Company's internal estimates or research and no reliance should be made on any information or statements made in this presentation relating to or based on such

internal estimates and research.

©2021 KYMERA THERAPEUTICS, INC .

PAGE 2

Kymera: A Leading TPD Company

VISION

Fully integrated, disease agnostic

protein degrader medicine company

KEY PARTNERSHIPS

INITIAL FOCUS

Immune inflammation (I/I)

and oncology

FIRST-IN-CLASS

First to show placebo-controlled

degrader proof-of-mechanism

CLINICAL PIPELINE

2 additional INDs and clinical

initiations expected by end of 2021

PROOF-OF-BIOLOGY To be established in humans in 2021

WELL-POSITIONED

$435M cash balance at Q1 2021

©2021 KYMERA THERAPEUTICS, INC .

PAGE 3

Kymera's Pipeline of Novel Protein Degraders

Pathway

Program

Indication(s)

Atopic Dermatitis,

IRAK4

Hidradenitis Suppurativa,

Rheumatoid Arthritis,

IL-1R/TLR

others

IRAKIMiD

MYD88MT DLBCL

(IRAK4, Ikaros, Aiolos)

STAT3

Liquid & Solid Tumors

JAK/STAT

STAT3

Autoimmune &

Fibrotic Diseases

Several Discovery Programs

Discovery

1 Undisclosed Program

Pipeline

6 Undisclosed Programs

Dis ery

-Cli i l

Phase 1

Phases 1-3

Next Milestone Rights

Discovery

Preclinical

Phases 2/3

1

KT-4742

POB: 4Q21

Next Gen.2

KT-413

Ph1: 2H21

KT-333

Ph1: 4Q21

Multiple programs in immune-inflammatory and genetically-defined oncology indications

Research and development of degraders against a second undisclosed target with Sanofi

6 targets in 5 disease areas outside of immunology-inflammation and oncology

= Oncology = Immunology-Inflammation

©2021 KYMERA THERAPEUTICS, INC .

1.

Option to participate equally in the development and commercialization of Sanofi-partnered programs in the US.

PAGE 4

2.

Sanofi collaboration to develop IRAK4 degrader candidates, including KT-474 (SAR444656), outside of oncology and immuno-oncology fields.

Near-Term Milestones Provide Significant Opportunity

Program Compound

Indication(s)

Expected Upcoming Milestones

IRAK4 KT-474

IRAKIMiD

KT-413

(IRAK4, Ikaros,

Aiolos)

STAT3 KT-333

AD, HS, RA,

others

MYD88MT

DLBCL

Liquid & Solid

Tumors

Initiated SAD portion of Phase 1 trial in healthy volunteers (Feb 2021)

Established degrader proof-of-mechanism in healthy volunteer SAD portion of Phase 1 trial (June 2021)

  • Initiate enrollment in MAD portion of Phase 1 trial (July 2021)
  • Present data from atopic dermatitis cohort in non-interventional study (2H21)
  • Establish Phase 1 proof-of-biology in healthy volunteers (4Q21) and in patient cohort (1H22)

Presentation of preclinical data updates at AACR, ICML meetings (2Q21)

  • Submit IND to initiate Phase 1 clinical trial in r/r B cell lymphomas (2H21)
  • Present additional KT-413 preclinical data and potential expansion strategies (2H21)
  • Establish Phase 1 proof-of-biology in patients (2022)
  • Establish Phase 1 initial clinical proof-of-concept in patients (2022)

Nominated development candidate for liquid & solid tumor indications (1Q21)

  • Present additional preclinical data in liquid & solid tumor indications (2H21)
  • Submit IND to initiate Phase 1 clinical trial in liquid and solid tumors (4Q21)
  • Establish Phase 1 proof-of-biology in patients (2022)
  • Establish Phase 1 initial clinical proof-of-concept in patients (2022)

Discovery Programs & Platform

  • Continue pipeline expansion by advancing early-stage discovery programs toward IND-enabling studies
  • Further expand Pegasus platform to generate novel degrader product candidates
  • Leverage Whole-Body Atlas to unlock new opportunities across broad therapeutic applications

= Oncology = Immunology-Inflammation

©2021 KYMERA THERAPEUTICS, INC .

PAGE 5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Kymera Therapeutics Inc. published this content on 28 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 June 2021 11:50:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about KYMERA THERAPEUTICS, INC.
07:51aKYMERA THERAPEUTICS  : KT-474 Phase 1 Update Call Presentation
PU
07:48aKYMERA THERAPEUTICS, INC.  : Regulation FD Disclosure, Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
06:01aKymera Therapeutics Announces Positive Interim Results from Single Ascending ..
GL
06/21Kymera Therapeutics Appoints Elaine Caughey, MBA, as Chief Business Officer
GL
06/21KYMERA THERAPEUTICS  : Presents New Preclinical Data for its IRAKIMiD Degrader K..
AQ
06/20KYMERA THERAPEUTICS  : ICML Meeting Presentation
PU
06/17KYMERA THERAPEUTICS, INC.  : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders..
AQ
06/09KYMERA THERAPEUTICS  : to Present New Data Demonstrating both Single-agent and C..
AQ
06/03KYMERA THERAPEUTICS  : Investor Presentation, June 2021
PU
06/02Kymera Therapeutics to Participate in Goldman Sachs 42nd Annual Global Health..
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 82,2 M - -
Net income 2021 -55,4 M - -
Net cash 2021 371 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -35,9x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 994 M 1 994 M -
EV / Sales 2021 19,7x
EV / Sales 2022 22,0x
Nbr of Employees 92
Free-Float 90,8%
Chart KYMERA THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KYMERA THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 44,38 $
Average target price 75,14 $
Spread / Average Target 69,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nello Mainolfi President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bruce N. Jacobs Chief Financial Officer
Bruce Lee Booth Chairman
Jared Gollob Chief Medical Officer
Richard Chesworth Chief Scientific Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KYMERA THERAPEUTICS, INC.-28.42%1 994
MODERNA, INC.110.53%88 312
LONZA GROUP AG16.21%53 538
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.36.93%47 022
CELLTRION, INC.-26.04%32 170
SEAGEN INC.-10.25%28 525