    KYMR   US5015751044

KYMERA THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(KYMR)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-02-28 pm EST
31.38 USD   -1.72%
07:02aKymera Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming March Investor Conferences
GL
07:01aKymera Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming March Investor Conferences
GL
02/27Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
Kymera Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming March Investor Conferences

03/01/2023 | 07:02am EST
WATERTOWN, Mass., March 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: KYMR), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing targeted protein degradation to deliver novel small molecule protein degrader medicines, today announced that the Company’s management team will attend the following upcoming investor events:

  • Cowen 43rd Annual Health Care Conference in Boston, MA on March 6-8, 2023; Nello Mainolfi, PhD, Founder, President and CEO, will participate in a fireside chat on March 6 at 10:30 AM ET, and the Company will host 1x1 meetings
  • Jefferies Biotech on the Bay Summit in Miami, FL on March 16-17, 2023; the Company will host 1x1 meetings only

A live webcast of the fireside chat will be available under the "Events and Presentations" section of the Investors page on the Company's website at www.kymeratx.com. A replay of the webcast will be archived and available following the event.

About Kymera Therapeutics 
Kymera is a biopharmaceutical company pioneering the field of targeted protein degradation, a transformative approach to address disease targets and pathways inaccessible with conventional therapeutics. Kymera’s Pegasus platform is a powerful drug discovery engine, advancing novel small molecule programs designed to harness the body’s innate protein recycling machinery to degrade dysregulated, disease-causing proteins. With a focus on undrugged nodes in validated pathways, Kymera is advancing a pipeline of novel therapeutic candidates designed to address the most promising targets and provide patients with more effective treatments. Kymera’s initial programs target IRAK4, IRAKIMiD, and STAT3 within the IL-1R/TLR or JAK/STAT pathways, and the MDM2 oncoprotein, providing the opportunity to treat patients with a broad range of immune-inflammatory diseases, hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors.

Founded in 2016, Kymera is headquartered in Watertown, Mass. Kymera has been named a “Fierce 15” company by Fierce Biotech and has been recognized by both the Boston Globe and the Boston Business Journal as one of Boston’s top workplaces. For more information about our people, science, and pipeline, please visit www.kymeratx.com or follow us on Twitter or LinkedIn.

Investor Contact: 

Bruce Jacobs 
Chief Financial Officer 
investors@kymeratx.com 
857-285-5300 

Chris Brinzey 
Managing Director, Westwicke 
chris.brinzey@westwicke.com 
339-970-2843 		Media Contact: 

Todd Cooper 
Senior Vice President, Corporate Affairs 
media@kymeratx.com 
857-285-5300


Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 80,7 M - -
Net income 2023 -164 M - -
Net cash 2023 502 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -10,8x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 1 723 M 1 723 M -
EV / Sales 2023 15,1x
EV / Sales 2024 19,4x
Nbr of Employees 167
Free-Float 92,4%
Managers and Directors
Nello Mainolfi President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bruce N. Jacobs Chief Financial Officer
Bruce Lee Booth Chairman
Jared Gollob Chief Medical Officer
Kevin Dushney Vice President-Information Technology
