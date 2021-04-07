Log in
KYN Capital Group, Inc. Gives Corporate Update

04/07/2021 | 02:11pm EDT
Las Vegas, NV, April 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- KYN Capital Group, Inc. (OTC: KYNC) gives corporate update. The company has paid the application fee to OTC Markets and is waiting for approval to update the company profile and load the financials and disclosures for 2020 and the first quarter 2021. The company has updated the Nevada Secretary of State with the new officers.  We believe that we should become current on www.otcmarkets.com soon after the OTC Market’s approval process. The company is also working on a new corporate website @ www.kyncap.com

The company focus is in the entertainment space with the utilization of cryptocurrency and touchless payments.

“We are very excited about our future at KYNC. We are developing our new website and look to get current with our financial and disclosure statements on OTC. We are looking forward to updating our shareholders regarding our business development at KYNC very soon,” stated Rick Wilson, CEO of KYNC. 

Follow KYN Capital Group, Inc. on Twitter @https://twitter.com/kyncap

About KYN Capital Group, Inc.

KYN Capital Group, Inc. (OTC:KYNC) is a Nevada Corporation. The company has been re-positioned to be a holding company for acquisitions, entertainment, blockchain, cryptocurrency  and touchless payments. The goal is to combine the expertise of our team members to create a cohesive force, which will carry the company forward in the marketplace.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements made in this press release constitute forward-looking statements that are based on management's expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "plans," "believes," "scheduled," "estimates" and variations of these words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks and uncertainties, which are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual future results and trends may differ materially from what is forecast in forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and the company does not undertake any obligation to update or publicly release any revisions to forward-looking statements to reflect events, circumstances or changes in expectations after the date of this press release.

Contact:

KYN Capital Group, Inc.

info@kyncap.com



© GlobeNewswire 2021
