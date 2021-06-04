KYN Capital Group, Inc. Presents Koinfoldpay, a Contactless Crypto Payment Gateway for Businesses

Pigeon Forge, TN, June 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- KYN Capital Group, Inc. (OTC: KYNC) presents Koinfoldpay, a contactless crypto payment gateway for businesses. Koinfoldpay allows your business to receive Bitcoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash, and Litecoin for online payments.



If you're an eCommerce business or freelancer you will gain a competitive edge by enabling cryptocurrency payments on your invoices. Koinfoldpay enables you to seamlessly receive cryptocurrency payments, giving you an advantage and market share today and for years to come. Crypto is the future, as is Koinfoldpay.

“Koinfoldpay is very unique and disruptive. This is cutting-edge technology. With the massive growth in crypto, there will be a tremendous demand for crypto payments. We are in a very unique position with our early entry into the market. The Koinfoldpay white-label will allow for companies to use their own brand to accept payments in crypto with the option of using our contactless crypto payment feature. Paypal and Square have a large market share and we plan to join them by allowing companies to accept payments with Koinfoldpay," stated Rick Wilson, CEO of KYNC.

Finally, according to the Koinfold.com website, the company plans to reveal the next element of the Koinfold™ suite on Monday, June 7.

Follow KYN Capital Group, Inc. on Twitter @ https://twitter.com/kyncap

Follow Koinfold™ on Twitter

https://www.twitter.com/koinfold

https://www.koinfold.com

About KYN Capital Group, Inc.

KYN Capital Group, Inc. (OTC: KYNC) is a Nevada Corporation. The company has been re-positioned to be a holding company for acquisitions, entertainment, blockchain, cryptocurrency and touchless payments. The goal is to combine the expertise of our team members to create a cohesive force, which will carry the company forward in the marketplace.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements made in this press release constitute forward-looking statements that are based on management's expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "plans," "believes," "scheduled," "estimates" and variations of these words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks and uncertainties, which are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual future results and trends may differ materially from what is forecast in forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and the company does not undertake any obligation to update or publicly release any revisions to forward-looking statements to reflect events, circumstances or changes in expectations after the date of this press release.

Contact:

KYN Capital Group, Inc.

info@kyncap.com