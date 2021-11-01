Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KD.WI   US50155Q1004

KYNDRYL HOLDINGS, INC.

(KD.WI)
Delayed Nyse - 11/01 04:10:00 pm
33.5 USD   +6.35%
IBM Spinoff Kyndryl to Join S&P MidCap 400

11/01/2021 | 06:36pm EDT
By Stephen Nakrosis

Kyndryl Holdings Inc., which is being spun off from International Business Machines Corp. will join the S&P MidCap 400 before the opening of trading on Nov. 5, S&P Dow Jones Indices said Monday.

Kyndryl is being spun off from IBM's IT infrastructure services and will become an independent company. S&P Dow Jones Indices said the transaction is expected to be completed Nov. 4.

Kyndryl will replace NetScout Systems Inc. which will move to the S&P SmallCap 600, S&P Dow Jones Indices said. NetScout will replace Invacare Corp., which is "no longer representative of the small-cap market space," according to S&P Dow Jones Indices.

Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com

