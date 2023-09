Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. is a technology services company. The Company is an infrastructure services provider in the world, serving as a partner to enterprise customers. The Company operates through four segments: United States, Japan, Principal Markets, and Strategic Markets. It provides a set of technology services around hybrid cloud solutions, business resiliency and network services for information technology (IT) transformations. Its cloud services provide a 360-degree approach to identifying and solving challenges and driving transformation forward. Its Core Enterprise and zCloud Services support a range of enterprise infrastructure, including private clouds, mainframe environments, distributed computing, enterprise networks and storage environments. Kyndryl Bridge is an open integration platform that delivers IT solutions. It offers its services to industries, such as banking and financial markets, chemical, oil and gas, communications and media, government and healthcare.