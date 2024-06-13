By Trent Sanders, Vice President of Healthcare at Kyndryl

Hospitals in the U.S. are under strain, and many are closing. This is bad news for the communities these hospitals serve, and in some cases, it's leading to the formation of healthcare deserts for inpatient and outpatient care. And all of this is happening just as the tail-end of America's largest population cohort enters a period of both greater care needs and longer life expectancies.

While most of us are familiar with the services side of hospitals and healthcare systems, the back-office operations are just as important for patient care and a hospital's financial stability. This is true even when many hospitals have serious "technical debt." Their IT systems are outdated, siloed, lacking in scalability and increasingly subject to cybersecurity threats.

Here are three approaches hospitals can take to resolve their technology issues and strengthen their bottom lines.