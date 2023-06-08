Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KD   US50155Q1004

KYNDRYL HOLDINGS, INC.

(KD)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  09:38:35 2023-06-08 am EDT
12.70 USD   +0.79%
09:09aKyndryl Announces Cybersecurity Incident Response and Forensics Service to Provide Preventative and On-Demand Support to Cyber Threats
BU
09:02aKyndryl : Announces Cybersecurity Incident Response and Forensics Service to Provide Preventative and On-Demand Support to Cyber Threats
PU
06/02Kyndryl Named to Newsweek's List of the Top 100 Global Most Loved Workplaces For 2023
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Kyndryl Announces Cybersecurity Incident Response and Forensics Service to Provide Preventative and On-Demand Support to Cyber Threats

06/08/2023 | 09:09am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Kyndryl (NYSE: KD), the world’s largest IT infrastructure services provider, today unveiled a Cybersecurity Incident Response and Forensics (CSIRF) service to help customers proactively prepare for and respond to threats by applying the latest threat intelligence and experience from Kyndryl’s deep domain security experts. The new service helps customers investigate and respond to a detected security incident by leveraging capabilities such as incident triage, incident response, threat intelligence, compliance monitoring and management. Customers may also select proactive services that may significantly reduce the time to respond to an incident.

Kyndryl’s CSIRF service provides integrated and seamless incident response (IR) support, forensics, and recovery capability to help customers analyze, identify, compare, and understand the evidence and causes of a cyber incident. In the event of an occurrence, such as ransomware, Kyndryl’s CSIRF experts provide on-demand, hands-on support to assist in resolving threats to a customer’s business.

“Cyber resilience is the ability to anticipate, protect against, withstand, and recover from adverse conditions, stresses, attacks, and compromises of cyber-enabled business. CSIRF discovers and responds to detected security incidents and provides advanced threat detection response and forensics,” said Kris Lovejoy, Kyndryl Security and Resiliency Global Practice Leader. “Kyndryl’s CSIRF is intended to shift the cybersecurity field, from simply security to one of cyber resilience.”

The new CSIRF service complements Kyndryl’s Recovery Retainer Service, which is designed to help customers recover and rebuild their environments after catastrophic events. When coupled with the Recovery Retainer Service, CSIRF provides on-demand availability of qualified experts that can effectively help customers recover from and mitigate the impact of cyberattacks. As a result, customers can:

  • Have access to cyber recovery experts with response time SLAs
  • Reduce the incident window, severity and impact
  • Reduce mean time to recover (MTTR)
  • Maintain trust with internal stakeholders, customers and regulatory authorities

Kyndryl’s CSIRF experts provide investigative, forensic, and incident response services that can help suppress an immediate threat, determine the root cause of an attack, identify the scope of exposure, and set the stage for a recovery.

Kyndryl’s approach to enabling resiliency and recovery is founded on an approach that involves consistent touchpoints with customers, to maintain an interactive relationship with Kyndryl throughout the term of the service. This technique benefits both the customers and Kyndryl as it allows frequent and productive opportunities to discuss, address and adjust how to improve and enhance the customers’ cyber resilience plan and posture.

For more information about Kyndryl's new Cybersecurity Incident Response and Forensics (CSIRF) Services, click here.

About Kyndryl

Kyndryl (NYSE: KD) is the world’s largest IT infrastructure services provider, serving thousands of enterprise customers in more than 60 countries. The company designs, builds, manages and modernizes the complex, mission-critical information systems that the world depends on every day. For more information, visit www.kyndryl.com.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about KYNDRYL HOLDINGS, INC.
09:09aKyndryl Announces Cybersecurity Incident Response and Forensics Service to Provide Prev..
BU
09:02aKyndryl : Announces Cybersecurity Incident Response and Forensics Service to Provide Preve..
PU
06/02Kyndryl Named to Newsweek's List of the Top 100 Global Most Loved Workplaces For 2023
BU
05/29Kyndryl : Helps Elawan Energy Meet IT Needs of the Energy Sector
PU
05/23Transcript : Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. Presents at 51st Annual J.P. Morgan’..
CI
05/23Kyndryl Unveils Advanced Application Modernization Services for Cloud Container Platfor..
BU
05/23Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. Unveils Advanced Application Modernization Services for Cloud Co..
CI
05/22Kyndryl to Help Catalan Government Move its Tech to the Cloud
AQ
05/22Kyndryl Deploys Digital ID Acceptance Solution with Credence ID at Arizona Motor Vehicl..
AQ
05/18Susquehanna Adjusts Price Target on Kyndryl to $14 From $17, Maintains Neutral Rating
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on KYNDRYL HOLDINGS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2024 16 050 M - -
Net income 2024 -648 M - -
Net Debt 2024 1 545 M - -
P/E ratio 2024 -4,76x
Yield 2024 -
Capitalization 2 871 M 2 871 M -
EV / Sales 2024 0,28x
EV / Sales 2025 0,26x
Nbr of Employees 90 000
Free-Float 88,3%
Chart KYNDRYL HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KYNDRYL HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 12,60 $
Average target price 16,00 $
Spread / Average Target 27,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Martin J. Schroeter Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Elly Keinan Group President
David B. Wyshner Chief Financial Officer
Michael Bradshaw Chief Information Officer
Antoine Skillman Shagoury Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KYNDRYL HOLDINGS, INC.13.31%2 871
ACCENTURE PLC16.56%196 425
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.0.56%145 160
SIEMENS AG22.23%134 447
IBM-4.62%122 023
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-9.26%89 429
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer