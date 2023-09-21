VIENNA, Austria, September 21, 2023 -- Zumtobel Group, a leading international supplier of integral lighting solutions in Austria, has engaged Kyndryl Austria GmbH, part of Kyndryl (NYSE: KD), to run SAP Basis, the technical landscape where SAP systems operate in a more flexible and monitored environment.

As part of the agreement, Kyndryl has migrated Zumtobel's SAP operations from the company's datacenter in Dornbirn to Kyndryl's datacenters in Vienna, while upgrading key business applications to SAP S/4HANA®(*). This helps Zumtobel Group to digitize, automate, streamline and accelerate many of its core business processes, and to reduce time to market for new lighting solutions for fostering a leaner and greener lighting business.

"Amidst the transformation of our industry, new niches such as lighting control systems and other IT-based lighting services are flourishing. To take even more advantage of these opportunities, we have to be more flexible and responsive," said Christoph Heiss, CIO, Zumtobel Group. "We truly believe that by leveraging managed IT services from industry leaders like Kyndryl, our company can drive higher quality, value and outcomes for customers. We are confident that moving our SAP landscape to Kyndryl's datacenter will free up our team to respond rapidly to changing market demands and deliver on our strategy to grow market share."

"We are committed to becoming the most trusted partner for Austria's leading businesses, managing and securing their critical IT infrastructure. Through collaborative co-creation with our customers, we support them in unleashing innovations that are essential for their ongoing success," said Maria Kirschner, Vice President and General Manager for the Kyndryl Alps region. "Kyndryl's managed IT infrastructure services help Zumtobel to revolutionize the way lighting solutions are designed, experienced and managed."

Kyndryl's end-to-end managed IT infrastructure services help to increase the ease, availability and speed of adding new applications to support changing business demands. Kyndryl's proactive 24-hour monitoring and maintenance of Zumtobel's SAP environment also help to reduce unexpected IT-related expenses.

About Kyndryl

Kyndryl (NYSE: KD) is the world's largest IT infrastructure services provider, serving thousands of enterprise customers in more than 60 countries. The company designs, builds, manages and modernizes the complex, mission-critical information systems that the world depends on every day. For more information, please visit www.kyndryl.com.

About Zumtobel Group AG

The Zumtobel Group aims to create wellbeing and improve people's quality of life through light - as a group, and through all its individual brands, Thorn, Tridonic and Zumtobel. As a leading supplier of innovative lighting solutions, the Group offers its customers around the world a comprehensive portfolio, where the focus is invariably on people and their needs. The company's know-how about the effects of light on people, acquired over decades, forms the basis for sustainable and future-oriented lighting solutions that are increasingly energy- and resource-efficient while providing the best possible quality of light. The Group is listed on the Vienna Stock Exchange (ATX Prime) and currently holds a workforce of around 5,500 employees. In the 2022/23 financial year, the company posted revenues of EUR 1,209.2 million. The Zumtobel Group is based in Dornbirn in the Vorarlberg region of Austria. For further information, please visit z.lighting/group.

(*) SAP S/4HANA® is the trademark of SAP and SAP affiliate company - https://www.sap.com/corporate/en/legal/trademark.html