PARIS, June 19, 2024 - Euromaster announced today that it has extended its long-standing collaboration with Kyndryl, the world's largest IT infrastructure services provider, for an additional five years to establish and enable a modern service desk that will improve the digital work environment experience and support management of its employees and service centers in Europe.

Euromaster is the European leader in tires and car maintenance, with over 2,500 centers in 17 countries. It operates in all market segments, from private individuals to professionals.

The challenges are considerable, and Euromaster wants to use the most modern tools to offer its employees personalized, efficient support. The collaboration with Kyndryl covers the whole of Euromaster in Europe, and also includes the Device Management department, which manages and administers all workstations. In line with these requirements, Euromaster has entrusted Kyndryl with the creation of an optimized digital workspace in which the user experience is enhanced for its employees.

The IT services provided by Kyndryl incorporate the new technologies that have revolutionized the field of user support, offering new possibilities that further integrate automation and artificial intelligence. Users will benefit from:

Multi-channel communication. Users can contact the multi-language support center by a variety of means: telephone and interactive voice response systems, virtual agents, chat, FAQs, etc. The aim is to diversify contact points, reduce waiting times and adapt to user preferences.

Users can contact the multi-language support center by a variety of means: telephone and interactive voice response systems, virtual agents, chat, FAQs, etc. The aim is to diversify contact points, reduce waiting times and adapt to user preferences. Personalized support. New digital technologies ensure the collection and analysis of data, user needs and expectations, and more, to provide tailored solutions, personalize messages, create a relationship of trust and accelerate the processing of requests.

New digital technologies ensure the collection and analysis of data, user needs and expectations, and more, to provide tailored solutions, personalize messages, create a relationship of trust and accelerate the processing of requests. Automation. This enables simple, recurring requests to be processed automatically, freeing up time for human agents, reducing costs and improving user satisfaction.

This enables simple, recurring requests to be processed automatically, freeing up time for human agents, reducing costs and improving user satisfaction. Optimization of the user experience. The technological solutions implemented enable us to measure and evaluate the performance of the user support center, such as the number of requests, response time, resolution rate, level of satisfaction, and more, to identify strengths and weaknesses, implement corrective actions and improve service quality.

"Our ambition was to improve our quality of service, which was not living up to our users' expectations. This led us to put out a call for tenders and choose Kyndryl to support us in modernizing our digital workplace, with a focus on the Service Desk. Kyndryl's expertise and agility enabled us to offer a contract that lived up to our expectations. We have begun the transformations, and the first customer NPS figures have improved. We are confident in our partnership with Kyndryl, who will support us on the path to continuous improvement," said Fabrice Stellmacher, Infrastructure Manager at Euromaster.

"I'm delighted with the confidence Euromaster has shown in us by renewing our collaboration and entrusting us with the management and modernization of all their desk services. Fast, efficient user support is a major added value for Euromaster, so it's essential for us to provide them with the very best in Digital Workplace technologies," said Rodrigo Ferraz, Associate Director, for Kyndryl France.

About Euromaster

Euromaster is the European leader with over 2,500 service centers in 17 countries, 50% of which are franchises. Euromaster's vocation is to operate in all market segments, both private and professional. The network's strong commitment to professionals is a real asset, enabling it to position itself as the historic leader, working in close collaboration with major hauliers, manufacturers, local authorities and short- and long-term rental companies. For more information, visit www.euromastergroup.com.

About Kyndryl

Kyndryl (NYSE: KD) is the world's largest IT infrastructure services provider, serving thousands of enterprise customers in more than 60 countries. The company designs, builds, manages and modernizes the complex, mission-critical information systems that the world depends on every day. For more information, visit www.kyndryl.com.

