MADRID, May 10, 2024 - Ingesan, a subsidiary of the services business line of the OHLA infrastructure group, strengthens its position in innovation in the energy sector through an agreement with Kyndryl (NYSE: KD), the world's largest IT infrastructure services provider. Together with Kyndryl Vital, the co-creation service that helps companies grow through innovation, Ingesan has developed an advanced platform called LumenIA. This platform uses artificial intelligence (AI) to improve the management of energy service contracts, running on OCI AI Infrastructure.

Ingesan, Kyndryl and Oracle are collaborating to take advantage of the possibilities offered by technologies such as digitalization, automation, AI and the cloud. Once the platform has been designed, Kyndryl Consult professionals are developing and training the platform with data. Using AI technologies along with Oracle Autonomous Database, Oracle APEX and OCI integration services, in addition to the management of energy service contracts, the platform will help to better anticipate trends, optimize operations and maximize efficiency, providing Ingesan with a pioneering approach to contract management.

José Antonio de Cachavera, General Manager of OHLA Group Services, said "Ingesan's progress in innovation and its impact on the efficiency of our energy services. The strategic collaboration with Kyndryl and Oracle allows us to address the new challenges faced by our clients with greater agility, confidence and security."

"We are proud to have been chosen by Ingesan as its innovation IT provider for its business thanks to the knowledge and experience in artificial intelligence developments, cloud readiness, of our Kyndryl Vital and Kyndryl Consult teams. This shows that these two areas offer added value and are more and more demanded by companies," said David Soto, president of Kyndryl Spain and Portugal.

For his part, Albert Triola, general manager of Oracle Spain, said "This project for Ingesan reaffirms the power of Oracle Cloud Infrastructure for the implementation of the most innovative projects based on artificial intelligence. Using this technology Ingesan will contribute with its LumenIA to a more sustainable management of energy resources, especially in its public sector customers, resulting in efficiency and cost savings for citizens."