Kyndryl Introduces New Platform, Kyndryl Bridge, to Orchestrate IT Estates and Drive Business Growth

Kyndryl (NYSE: KD), the world's largest IT infrastructure services provider, today announced a new open integration platform giving business leaders real-time insights into their complex IT estates, and unprecedented control over customizing their mission-critical operations.

Kyndryl Bridge leverages Kyndryl’s core technology strengths. It marshals decades of expertise, operational data patterns and IP to generate actionable insights that redefine how enterprises improve and accelerate their AI-powered analytics and business objectives. In doing so, it creates an uninterrupted path between digital business and the tech that drives it. Kyndryl Bridge is designed to meet customers where they are today, enabling interoperability that maximizes the value of tools they already know and trust.

“Dealing with complexity is what Kyndryl does best, and what customers need most. Kyndryl Bridge will be a way for our customers, and Kyndryl, to run their mission-critical infrastructure and digital transformation journeys better,” said Martin Schroeter, Kyndryl’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “Kyndryl is committed to transforming how IT services are delivered, and Kyndryl Bridge is core to our long-term strategic mission to grow our ecosystem of alliance partners, use tools and IP to create a robust advanced delivery system, and ultimately dedicate more expertise and focus to best serve customers at scale.”

Across the global economy, digital modernization efforts sit at the top of today’s business agendas, with 60 percent of CIOs citing it as their most critical growth driver in 2022. However, business and technology complexity — along with a shortage of critical IT skills — has slowed progress for most enterprises. Kyndryl is accelerating its customers’ digital business journeys by innovating to deliver solutions through platform-enabled services.

“Enterprise IT leaders today are responsible for the management of increasingly-complex IT estates that demand greater oversight, interoperability, and AI-powered analytics to avert challenges and downtime,” says David Tapper, program VP, Outsourcing and Managed Cloud Service at IDC. “The ability of Kyndryl Bridge to connect the many tools, workflows, and processes in which enterprises have spent years investing, while delivering real-time, actionable insights and recommendations, is a powerful proposition for enterprises throughout the global economy.”

Kyndryl Bridge integrates and connects the complex management and process tools that enterprises throughout the global economy rely upon. Its capabilities have, on average, reduced the number of incidents per server per month for enterprises by 74 percent.

“By enabling leaders to focus less on managing IT systems, they can build and support their digital business strategies while freeing up IT resources for higher-value work,” said Antoine Shagoury, Kyndryl’s Chief Technology Officer. “It provides greater access and control over critical tools, and Kyndryl experts in cloud, data and AI, security and resiliency, mainframe modernization, and other important aspects of the IT estate.”

Designed with configurability in mind, Kyndryl Bridge is evolving to deploy ready-made, industrial scale solutions from Kyndryl and its broad and growing partner ecosystem. Its intelligent management tools, powered by automation and AI, will provide technology leaders with real-time insights to prevent downtime and better forecast future needs and costs.

“As customers accelerate their digital transformation, Kyndryl’s new digital integration platform can help provide rich data insights, solutions automation, and services delivery expertise,” said Nick Holden, Vice President, Cisco Global Strategic Partners and Co-sell. “Kyndryl Bridge is a big step forward to enable Kyndryl and Cisco to deliver business outcomes that our joint customers are demanding.”

For customers, the platform maximizes the benefits of native multi-cloud capabilities and delivers an ‘as-a-service’ (aaS) operating environment. It is designed to be a strategic digital hub, that will continue to expand and grow over time, connecting Kyndryl’s advanced technology and tooling with a deep bench of industry expertise and forward-thinking innovators across virtually every sector of the global economy.

