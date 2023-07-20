PARIS, July 20, 2023 - La Banque Postale and Kyndryl, the world's largest IT infrastructure services provider, today announced the strengthening of their strategic collaboration through 2030. As part of this agreement, Kyndryl will host La Banque Postale's IT platforms, and contribute to its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) policy, particularly in terms of reducing its carbon footprint.

Partners since 2004, La Banque Postale and Kyndryl are extending their collaboration in line with the bank's strategic ambitions to be France's preferred bank by 2025.



As the banking sector is heavily regulated, Kyndryl's expertise and certifications in Payment Card Industry (PCI)/Data Security Standards (DSS) are a real asset to safeguard the security of customers' banking data. Several months of work between the two companies' teams have also enabled them to structure future requirements linked to the development of the bank's business, and to translate those requirements into capabilities made available by Kyndryl.



As part of its Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi)-certified decarbonization trajectory, La Banque Postale, which became a mission-driven company in February 2022, aims to achieve net zero emissions by 2040. La Banque Postale has defined an ambitious energy optimization plan for its IT infrastructure. Kyndryl is supporting these aims by providing customized tools for autonomous management and energy optimization of its infrastructures; in the first case by conducting sustainability testing.



"Protecting our customers' data is a major challenge for La Banque Postale. The use of data by the bank is a real issue of trust for the customer, the basis of any committed relationship. It's in this context that we decided to renew our partnership with Kyndryl," said Zakaria Moursli, La Banque Postale's General Manager in charge of information systems, innovation, data and the acceleration of digital transformation.



Philippe Roncati, President of Kyndryl France, commented: "I'm delighted that La Banque Postale has entrusted us with their day-to-day support in their sustainable digital transformation. Our knowledge of the banking sector and the joint efforts of our teams will enable us to work together to build an IT system that will serve the future of banking."



Together, La Banque Postale and Kyndryl will continue to co-create to meet the bank's expectations in terms of innovation and sustainable development, aiming to become the preferred bank of the French people.

About La Banque Postale

La Banque Postale, along with its subsidiaries, including CNP Assurances, forms a large international bancassurance group, 11th in the eurozone by the size of the balance sheet. Its diversified business model enables it to support 20 million individual and corporate customers and local public sector actors in France with a complete range accessible to all. A subsidiary of La Poste Group, La Banque Postale is a local bank, present throughout the country with 17,000 contact points, including 7,000 post offices.

With its strategic plan "La Banque Postale 2030," it has set itself the ambition to become the favorite bank for French people, with an integrated and omni-channel offer of bank-insurance services structured around its three brands: La Banque Postale, its day-to-day bank, Ma French Bank, its 100% mobile bank and Louvre Banque Privée, its private bank.

La Banque Postale is accelerating its diversification strategy and developing its expertise businesses, particularly in asset management, insurance, consumer credit and corporate and investment banking.

Drawing on its citizen identity, La Banque Postale is working towards a just transition by integrating environmental and social impact objectives into the heart of its governance. A company with a mission since March 2022 and a leader in impact finance, La Banque Postale aims to achieve net zero emissions by 2040. It is in the top rankings of the non-financial rating agencies.

About Kyndryl

Kyndryl (NYSE: KD) is the world's largest IT infrastructure services provider, serving thousands of enterprise customers in more than 60 countries. The company designs, builds, manages and modernizes the complex, mission-critical information systems that the world depends on every day. For more information, visit www.kyndryl.com.