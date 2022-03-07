Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Kyndryl Holdings, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    KD   US50155Q1004

KYNDRYL HOLDINGS, INC.

(KD)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

Kyndryl : Names John Chambers as Senior Partner in Its Customer Advisory Practice

03/07/2022 | 12:00pm EST
LONDON, March 7, 2022 - Kyndryl, (NYSE: KD), the world's largest IT infrastructure services provider, announced the appointment of John Chambers, as a senior partner in Kyndryl's Customer Advisory Practice.

John joins Kyndryl's group of senior experts to advise and assist customers with designing and deploying advanced technology environments to tackle the increasing demands of a digital world.

John was previously the Chief Information Officer at Lloyds Banking Group.

During his career, John has been responsible for delivering large scale IT solutions, building teams that can operate at scale, and working as part of global operating environments such as Barclays, Capita, and IT and business process outsourcing firms headquartered in India.

The founding member of Kyndryl's Advisory Practice is Vic Bhagat, an IT industry veteran who previously served as Chief Information Officer of EMC, Verizon Information Services, and various units at GE.

"The Kyndryl Advisory Practice is a unique capability combining deep expertise and CIO insights for our customers. Given his leadership in designing and deploying advanced technology environments John's perspective and experience will be a great asset to Kyndryl and our customers globally, as they modernise and manage their broad IT ecosystems," said Elly Keinan, Group President at Kyndryl.

John Chambers said, "Newly launched, Kyndryl is changing how IT services are created and delivered to customers worldwide. I am excited to collaborate with Kyndryl's employees, customers, and partners to modernise core enterprise IT systems across multiple industries."

About Kyndryl

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD) is the world's largest IT infrastructure services provider. The company designs, builds, manages, and modernises the complex, mission-critical information systems that the world depends on every day. Kyndryl' s nearly 90,000 employees serve over 4,000 customers in more than 60 countries around the world, including 75 percent of the Fortune 100. For more information, visit www.kyndryl.com.

Press Contact

Emma Bennett
UKI Media Relation
Emma.bennett@kyndryl.com

Disclaimer

Kyndryl Holdings Inc. published this content on 07 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 March 2022 16:59:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
