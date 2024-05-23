"AI is calling for a strategic awakening, and the energy in the room from these visionary leaders was incredible," said Sekkaki. "Kyndryl will be a key strategic partner in helping France to apply the right amount of energy to strengthening the Five Pillars. Jérôme Calmelet, President of Kyndryl France, and our entire team of experts in France are standing by to contribute our expertise on Data & AI to help France prepare for the 'France 2025 AI Action Summit.'"

AI investment in France has reached record levels, up 20% over last year, according to the Annual Report on AI in France, published by the Ministry of Economy and Finance. AI integration in France's small- and medium-sized enterprise sector is up 70%, according to a survey conducted by a professional association in the technology industry.

AI already has established itself as a critical component of IT modernization, as it helps improve cybersecurity, data analytics and energy efficiency across nearly all industries. Kyndryl's AI-infused managed services platform - Kyndryl Bridge - provides customers with a fully-integrated, "360° view" of their operations via a single control panel. And Kyndryl's recent collaboration with NVIDIA and other leading AI solutions providers harnesses the best of AI and generative AI technologies at scale to help manage customers' complex IT challenges.