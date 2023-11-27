Kyndryl announced a multi-year Strategic Collaboration Agreement (SCA) with Amazon Web Services (AWS), focused on developing and delivering generative artificial intelligence (AI) solutions and advanced machine learning (ML) capabilities. This collaboration will help Kyndryl and AWS shared customers infuse innovation across their businesses, drive efficiency, and accelerate their digital transformation. Under the agreement, Kyndryl and AWS intend to: Establish the Kyndryl and AWS Innovation Factory, a mutual investment to co-create generative AI and ML solutions focused on specific industry use cases.

Leveraging the Innovation Factory and Kyndryl's data-driven capabilities, customers can jump-start their cloud modernization journey and accelerate their business transformation. Enhance Kyndryl's capabilities to design, implement, migrate, modernize and manage AWS cloud services across complex information technology environments. Speed modernization of enterprise resource planning systems and other applications on AWS through a shared strategic execution plan designed to reduce costs, complexities and time.

Deepen the expertise among Kyndryl's technical specialists to rapidly expand the number of AWS based certifications and specialist certifications on the 10,000+ AWS certifications already obtained to add thousands more certifications. Kyndryl will also utilize its AI-readiness program to further support customers in the adoption of responsible AWS generative AI services. This program relies on Kyndryl's deep domain knowledge and enterprise-grade AI expertise to provide customers with the necessary end-to-end services to incorporate generative AI solutions that will drive business impact.