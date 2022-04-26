Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KD   US50155Q1004

KYNDRYL HOLDINGS, INC.

(KD)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  04/26 10:15:18 am EDT
11.78 USD   -4.07%
10:02aKYNDRYL : and SSW Pragmatic Solutions Partner to Develop AI-powered Assistant
PU
03:00aSuryoday Small Finance Bank Picks Kyndryl to Boost Digital Services
MT
04/21Kyndryl Holdings Expands Partnership With SAP to Help Solve Digital Transformation Challenges
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Kyndryl : Swiss Krono Accelerates Digitalization and Growth in Poland with Kyndryl

04/26/2022 | 10:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Swiss Krono increases performance after embracing a new enterprise resource planning system and migrating to SAP S/4HANA®

Kyndryl helps Swiss Krono rely on a strong, reliable and resilient IT infrastructure

WARSAW, Poland, April 26, 2022 - Kyndryl (NYSE: KD), the world's largest IT infrastructure services provider, today announced that Swiss Krono, the Polish subsidiary of the world's leading manufacturer of wood-based materials, has engaged Kyndryl in Poland in a five-year technology services agreement to standardize its IT infrastructure and migrate its core applications to SAP S/4HANA® in order to enable faster innovation and increased focus on new business opportunities.

Since 1966 the Swiss Krono Group, headquartered in Lucerne, Switzerland, has been growing its diversified businesses. This has led to an exponential increase in data and systems operating across 120 countries and branches. For many years, companies of the Swiss Krono Group have relied on

enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions to boost operational efficiency. The speed of digitalization however - such as adopting new digital solutions while keeping up with traditional production - has led to numerous new applications and new server installations. Streamlining and integrating production processes has become essential and a top priority for company's management.

To gain a unified view of operations, the group is currently working to implement next-generation business applications including SAP S/4HANA®. Key success factor for this transformation is the resilient, flexible, and secure IT infrastructure.

"With Kyndryl's managed IT services we are about to implement an infrastructure that provides an ideal private cloud platform for our requirements. This allows us to flexibly combine existing systems with completely new workloads on a proven and reliable architecture in order to realize our vision for cross-company integration of business operations," says Marek Ługowski, Head of IT-Infrastructure, Swiss Krono, Poland. "With Kyndryl's services we are able to flexibly scale our SAP systems without complex adjustments to the configuration."

As a result of this implementation, Swiss Krono's can seamlessly connect all its plants across the world for consolidation of applications and IT infrastructure. Swiss Krono has gained tight integration of planning, manufacturing, and business processes, that enable new, future-ready business models that can fuel growth in furniture production.

"After standardizing SAP applications on Kyndryl's managed IT infrastructure, Swiss Krono has improved and streamlined its business operations," says Paweł Raczyński, Managing Director, Kyndryl Poland and Baltics."We are providing a robust IT infrastructure that meets their current and future expansion plans and digital transformation needs while delivering a lower total cost of ownership and higher return on investments."

About SWISS KRONO Group
SWISS KRONO Group is one of the world's leading manufacturers of wooden materials and stands for sustainable and innovative solutions in the home interiors, flooring, and building materials sectors. Founded in 1966 as a family business, the group of companies now employs around 5,000 people at ten production sites in eight countries around the world. Its head office is in Lucerne, Switzerland. www.swisskrono.com

About Kyndryl
Kyndryl (NYSE: KD) is the world's largest IT infrastructure services provider. The company designs, builds, manages and modernizes the complex, mission-critical information systems that the world depends on every day. Kyndryl's nearly 90,000 employees serve over 4,000 customers in more than 60 countries around the world, including 75 percent of the Fortune 100. For more information, visit www.kyndryl.com.

Press Contact
Kyndryl
press@kyndryl.com

Disclaimer

Kyndryl Holdings Inc. published this content on 26 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 April 2022 14:01:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about KYNDRYL HOLDINGS, INC.
10:02aKYNDRYL : and SSW Pragmatic Solutions Partner to Develop AI-powered Assistant
PU
03:00aSuryoday Small Finance Bank Picks Kyndryl to Boost Digital Services
MT
04/21Kyndryl Holdings Expands Partnership With SAP to Help Solve Digital Transformation Chal..
MT
04/21Kyndryl Announces Expanded Strategic Partnership with SAP to Help Customers Overcome Di..
PR
04/20International Business Machines Q1 Results Mixed Despite 'Outsized Contributions' From ..
MT
04/14KYNDRYL : Underscoring Kyndryl's Commitment to Our Customers
PU
04/14Kyndryl Unveils Cyber Resilience Solution Featuring Advanced Security to Protect Critic..
PR
04/12Kyndryl to release quarterly results on may 4 after market close
PR
04/12Kyndryl Announces 2022 Class of Distinguished Engineers and Designers
PR
04/12Evercore ISI Trims Price Target for Kyndryl Holdings to $19 From $20, Maintains In-Line..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on KYNDRYL HOLDINGS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022
Net income 2022
Net Debt 2022
P/E ratio 2022
Yield 2022
Capitalization 2 757 M 2 757 M -
EV / Sales 2022
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,16x
Nbr of Employees 90 000
Free-Float 80,0%
Chart KYNDRYL HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KYNDRYL HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 12,28 $
Average target price 19,00 $
Spread / Average Target 54,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Martin J. Schroeter Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Elly Keinan Group President
David B. Wyshner Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Michael Bradshaw Chief Information Officer
Antoine Skillman Shagoury Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KYNDRYL HOLDINGS, INC.-32.15%2 757
ACCENTURE PLC-23.58%200 674
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-5.09%169 194
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION4.07%125 094
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-9.35%95 375
INFOSYS LIMITED-17.30%85 305