  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KD   US50155Q1004

KYNDRYL HOLDINGS, INC.

(KD)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-04-11 pm EDT
14.75 USD   +0.20%
Kyndryl : Takargo Selects Kyndryl Group to Provide Cloud and IT Services Management

04/12/2023 | 07:10am EDT
LISBON, April 12, 2023 - Kyndryl (NYSE:KD), the world's largest IT infrastructure services provider, and Takargo - Transporte de Mercadorias, S.A., the first private Portuguese rail freight operator, today announced an agreement under which Kyndryl will provide Takargo with IT infrastructure management services, data center services and disaster recovery solutions.

The new services provided by Kyndryl will allow Takargo to focus on its core business operations and receive support in managing its hybrid cloud environments, leveraging Kyndryl's expertise in IT platform management.

After Rail Logistics Europe acquired Takargo to strengthen their European network, Takargo wanted an IT partner that could provide specialized services in the different aspects of their business, with the objective of starting a partnership for the management of its entire IT estate and solutions.

Under the agreement, Kyndryl will implement the Office 365 stack, allowing Takargo employees to have a better experience for team collaboration and improve their internal IT processes. Kyndryl will also design and build a new Microsoft Azure cloud solution, which will provide Takargo with access to a new, fully cloud-based environment and platforms.

"Through this collaboration, we will help Takargo evolve its IT environments with a focus on growing its business, providing a better customer experience and optimized IT infrastructure," said Paulo Coelho, Practices Leader at Kyndryl Portugal. "We also are proud to manage Takargo's entire IT infrastructure, including its hybrid cloud environments, promoting the best practices and access to a specialized team in the various aspects of IT services."

According to Álvaro Fonseca, Takargo's General Manager, "the choice of Kyndryl as our Technological partner is justified by the guarantees this company gives us in terms of quality of service and reliability, allowing Takargo to focus on its core business, rail transport, and to have the confidence that an area as sensitive as IT service management is carried out by someone who really understands the business and follows the best market practices."

About Kyndryl
Kyndryl (NYSE: KD) is the world's largest IT infrastructure services provider, serving thousands of enterprise customers in more than 60 countries. The company designs, builds, manages, and modernizes the complex, mission-critical information systems that the world depends on every day. For more information, visit www.kyndryl.com. 

Press Contact
press@kyndryl.com

Attachments

Disclaimer

Kyndryl Holdings Inc. published this content on 12 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2023 11:09:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
