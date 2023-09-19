LONDON, September 19, 2023 - Kyndryl (NYSE: KD), the world's largest infrastructure services provider, has expanded its partnership with The Very Group, the online retail and digital payments business​,​ to transform its IT platforms and the customer experience​.​

With flexibility and speed at the core, The Very Group is modernizing and migrating applications and infrastructure to a leading-edge multi-platform public cloud environment.

The Very Group has partnered with Kyndryl to migrate applications to the public cloud, moving to a cloud native architecture while taking on application support, enabling a simplified architecture and a more carbon efficient service. The new partnership will ​allow ​The Very Group to grow its service to support growth and to gain greater technical and commercial flexibility. As one integrated team devoted to mutual cultural diversity and operational values, The Very Group has trusted Kyndryl's knowledge of their business and track record of transformation and application management.

To facilitate this transformation, Kyndryl will combine The Very Group's core service management toolset with ​c​loud native tooling and the implementation of Kyndryl Bridge and AIOps, enabling greater links between global teams. This process will build an optimized, integrated service that is simple, flexible, automated and delivered with velocity with improved service observability.

John Chambers​,​ Kyndryl's UK and Ireland President​,​ commented​: ​"We are delighted to partner with The Very Group to help them transform their IT estate with speed and flexibility. Kyndryl and The Very Group teams are united by a consistent, agile and transparent operating model, delivering on the '​v​alue for you; value for us' principle."

​​​​Matt Grest, CIO at The Very Group, said: ​"We're amid a tech transformation that will allow us to offer our customers an outstanding digital experience, improve the ways our teams work together and deliver efficiencies for our business. Kyndryl has proven to be an innovative, supportive and committed partner, and we are pleased to extend our agreement with them to migrate more of our applications to the cloud, as well as benefiting from their support capabilities." ​​​​

The Very Group's selection of Kyndryl as partner was based on its position as market leader for managed services, as well as the organization's experience as an incumbent strategic partner. Kyndryl's track record of providing outstanding service availability and its partnership with Microsoft,​ leading infrastructure-as-a-service provider Skytap, cloud migration specialists L3C and manage service provider for applications FPT Software, ​put it in an ideal position to remove the risk from transformation for a digital-first businesses like The Very Group.

About Kyndryl

Kyndryl (NYSE: KD) is the world's largest IT infrastructure services provider, serving thousands of enterprise customers in more than 60 countries. The company designs, builds, manages and modernizes the complex, mission-critical information systems that the world depends on every day. For more information, visit www.kyndryl.com.

About The Very Group

​​With annual revenue of £2.15bn, The Very Group is a unique digital business that combines online retail and flexible payments. Our digital retail brands, Very and Littlewoods, help to bring over 2,000 desirable labels within easy reach of more customers.​​​

​​Across electrical, home, fashion and more, we sell everything our 4.4 million customers could need, except food. And our flexible payment options, which are provided responsibly via our Very Pay platform and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority, help our customers manage their household budgets.​​​ www.theverygroup.com.