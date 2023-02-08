Kyndryl : Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Presentation
02/08/2023 | 08:14am EST
Fiscal Third Quarter 2023 Earnings
February 8, 2023
Disclaimers
Forward-looking statements
This presentation contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements often contain words such as "will," "anticipate," "predict," "project," "plan," "forecast," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "target," "may," "should," "would," "could," "outlook" and other similar words or expressions or the negative thereof or other variations thereon. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, including without limitation statements representing management's beliefs about future events, transactions, strategies, operations and financial results, may be forward-looking statements. These statements do not guarantee future performance and speak only as of February 8, 2023, and the Company does not undertake to update its forward-looking statements. Actual outcomes or results may differ materially from those suggested by forward- looking statements as a result of risks and uncertainties which include, among others: risks related to the Company's spin-off from International Business Machines Corporation ("IBM"); failure to attract new customers, retain existing customers or sell additional services to customers; technological developments and the Company's response to such developments; failure to meet growth and productivity objectives; competition; impacts of relationships with critical suppliers; inability to attract and retain key personnel and other skilled employees; impact of local legal, economic, political, health and other conditions, including the COVID-19 pandemic; a downturn in economic environment and customer spending budgets; damage to the Company's reputation; inability to accurately estimate the cost of services and the timeline for completion of contracts; service delivery issues; the Company's ability to successfully manage acquisitions, alliances and dispositions, including integration challenges, failure to achieve objectives, the assumption of liabilities, and higher debt levels; the impact of our business with government customers; failure of the Company's intellectual property rights to prevent competitive offerings and the failure of the company to obtain necessary licenses; risks relating to cybersecurity and data privacy; adverse effects from tax matters and environmental matters; legal proceedings and investigatory risks; impact of changes in market liquidity conditions and customer credit risk on receivables; the Company's pension plans; the impact of foreign currency fluctuations; risks related to the Company's common stock and the securities market; and other factors described in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on March 10, 2022, as such factors may be updated from time to time in the Company's periodic filings with the SEC.
Pro forma financial information
This presentation also includes certain pro forma financial information. The pro forma adjustments assume that the Company's spin-off from IBM and related transactions occurred as of January 1, 2020. The pro forma financial information is unaudited and is presented for illustrative purposes only and is not necessarily indicative of the operating results or financial position that would have occurred if the relevant transactions had been consummated on the date indicated, nor is it indicative of future operating results. The pro forma financial information presented includes adjustments that would not be included in the pro forma financial statements contained in a registration statement filed with the SEC that contain pro forma information prepared in accordance with Regulation S-X under the Securities Act.
Non-GAAP financial measures
Financial information contained in this presentation includes certain financial measures that are calculated and presented on the basis of methodologies other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting policies in the United States of America (GAAP), such as adjusted EBITDA, adjusted pretax income, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted pretax margin, adjusted free cash flow, constant currency, pro forma adjusted pretax income, pro forma adjusted EBITDA, pro forma adjusted EBITDA margin and pro forma adjusted pretax margin, which include or exclude certain items from the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. These non-GAAP measures differ from reported GAAP measures and are intended to illustrate what management believes are relevant period-over-period comparisons and are helpful to investors as an additional tool for further understanding and assessing Kyndryl's expected ongoing operating performance. Exclusion of items in our non-GAAP presentation should not be considered an inference that these items are unusual, infrequent or non- recurring. Definitions of the non-GAAP measures are included in the appendix of this presentation. A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures for historical periods to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure appears in the appendix to this presentation. Any non-GAAP financial measure used in this presentation is in addition to, and not meant to be considered superior to, or a substitute for, measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of forward-lookingnon-GAAP financial information is not included in this presentation because the individual components of such non-GAAP reconciliation are not currently available without unreasonable effort. For the same reasons, we are unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information, which could be material to future results. Additionally, certain amounts may not add due to the use of rounded numbers; percentages presented are calculated based on the underlying amounts.
Martin Schroeter
Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
Key highlights
Performance
Looking ahead
Future objectives
Quarterly results
Raising revenue outlook
On track toward our
demonstrate progress
for fiscal year 2023*
medium-term goals
Alliances
Advanced Delivery
Accounts
Partnerships creating
Quality, cost benefiting
Enhancing existing
new business
from incremental
relationships
opportunities
automation
* Fiscal year 2023 is the twelve months beginning April 1, 2022 and ending March 31, 2023
Building on our position as the world's leading IT infrastructure services provider
Mission-critical services
World's largest IT infrastructure services provider
30+ years mission-critical systems experience
Operations in 63 countries on six continents
Industry-leadingknow-how,scale and capabilities
Solid financial footing to execute our strategy
Diversified sources
of revenue
Communications
Technology
8%
Financial
9%
Services
Public 11%
Revenue
46%
mix by
industry
12%
Industrials
14%
Retail, travel and other
Transforming our business mix
through our six practices
Practice
Revenue
Signings
Cloud
33%
35%
Security &
13%
14%
Resiliency
Network & Edge
8%
9%
Applications,
4%
7%
Data & AI
Digital Workplace
8%
9%
Core Enterprise
33%
27%
& zCloud
Total
100%
100%
We design, build, manage and modernize the mission-critical systems that the world depends on
Signings and approximate revenue based on twelve months ended December 31, 2022
Industry revenue mix is approximate
