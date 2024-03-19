LONDON, March 19, 2024 - Kyndryl (NYSE: KD), the world's largest IT infrastructure services provider, has announced the expansion of its partnership with UK Power Networks. After a successful IT modernization, the partnership has been extended for four years. Additionally, the scope has expanded to include UK Power Networks new functions as a Distribution System Operator (DSO).

UK Power Networks, a Distribution Network Operator (DNO) for electricity across London, East and the South East, has a primary focus on customer satisfaction and meeting the evolving needs of the market, and needed a more efficient way to rapidly develop and release new offerings. In addition, having launched the nation's first independent DSO last year, it required a quicker and more fluid way to manage green electricity supply across the network.

UK Power Networks partnered with Kyndryl to enhance and expand its existing IT modernization journey, enabling a Microsoft Azure cloud-based environment that will allow for faster deployment, increased innovation and higher operational resiliency.

Kyndryl was selected based on its ability to expand current support for on-premise datacenters to include the Azure environment, as well as its enhanced delivery capabilities, due to Kyndryl's strong partnership with Microsoft and associated certifications.

Tapping into its Cloud, Apps, Data and AI, and DWS practice areas, Kyndryl will use its strong end-to-end services to offer a more responsive service to customers. This involves using automation through the creation of Infrastructure as Code (IaC) pipelines, conducting cloud-native builds in Azure and hosting mission-critical systems on cloud to impact the electricity supply for 8.5 million customers.

"We are pleased to expand our partnership with Kyndryl into cloud. Kyndryl has shown real capability in the development of new tools and services. As we build out the technology capabilities for the future, it is essential to have the right partners who understand the end impacts of the technology being built, and how it delivers a better service to our customers and stakeholders," said Sul Alli, Director of Finance, Customer Service and Technology, UK Power Networks.

John Chambers, Kyndryl President UKI, commented, "The new DSO element of our partnership with UK Power Networks is a first-of-its-kind solution for the industry, and Kyndryl is proud to be driving it with our agile squad approach and digital capabilities. We're delighted to be working in partnership with UK Power Networks to modernize its IT environment and accelerate the speed of development. By extending and expanding our collaboration with UK Power Networks, we're supporting mission-critical infrastructure and prioritizing customer satisfaction."

The services have been successfully transitioned with further monitoring of the Azure environment to increase visibility and observability of the platform. UK Power Networks has started deploying and operating the environment through IaC and scripting, putting it on the right path to rapid innovation and a secure, stable electricity supply to their entire region.

About UK Power Networks

UK Power Networks owns and runs the cables and substations that deliver electricity from the national grid to 8.5 million homes and businesses across London, the South East and East of England, serving approximately 20 million people. As the country's biggest electricity distributor, it has invested more than £6.4 billion in its electricity networks since 2011, focusing on safety, network reliability, sustainability and affordability by caring for vulnerable customers and keeping costs low. It was named Utility of the Year in 2023, 2016, 2015 and 2012. It is also a founder member of the Levelling up Coalition, second on the UK Inclusive Companies list as well as one of only 5% of companies worldwide to achieve Platinum Investors in People status. If you have an issue with your power, there are many ways to get in touch including freephone 105 and @UKPowerNetworks.

About Kyndryl

Kyndryl (NYSE: KD) is the world's largest IT infrastructure services provider serving thousands of enterprise customers in more than 60 countries. The company designs, builds, manages and modernizes the complex, mission-critical information systems that the world depends on every day. For more information, visit www.kyndryl.com.

