By Joe Capalbo, Vice President of Operations at Kyndryl

Datacenters, the physical facilities whose servers, storage systems and network equipment power an increasingly digital world, are transforming into sophisticated hubs that enable companies to protect and manage ever-greater amounts of information. These changes are being driven by customer demand, new technologies and an increased focus within the IT Industry on sustainability, according to a report by the International Energy Agency.

For example, the rise of hybrid cloud computing allows businesses to share data between their on-premises infrastructure and the cloud hosted in new hyperscaler facilities that are significantly more energy efficient and cost effective than their older, subscale counterparts. The modern build provides the security capabilities, scale and agility that businesses need to adapt to change.

This evolution presents an opportunity for companies like Kyndryl that own and run a portfolio of legacy datacenters to embrace a more flexible and reliable way of managing datacenter operations - and ultimately position us to better meet our customers' growing business needs for decades to come.

Since becoming an independent company in 2021, Kyndryl has been committed to identifying new ways to help customers advance their digital transformations. This has included forging deeper partnerships with leading cloud service providers, or hyperscalers, to co-create solutions and bringing AI-powered capabilities to enterprises across the globe through Kyndryl Bridge.

As we look to the future, we also see opportunity to drive additional datacenter modernization that strengthens resiliency and improves efficiency by consolidating our real estate footprint and partnering with leading datacenter operators for colocation services.

This transition is already underway, and we are now accelerating our efforts. For customers, benefits include faster connectivity, reduced risk and greater efficiency while becoming more asset light.

Datacenter consolidation and optimization has many benefits for Kyndryl's customers. Here are the top three.