Kyndryl : and AWS Collaborate on Cyber Threat Intelligence Platform

With other corporate pressures also needing attention - compliance and regulatory requirements, worker skills shortages, inflation and general interconnectedness of digital systems, networks and economies, to name a few - business leaders are smartly looking for new ways to navigate these challenges.

The Ever-Changing Cybersecurity Environment

To help mitigate cyber security and compliance risks, many businesses will invest in security solutions and services for proactive detection and prevention of cyber threats, as well as reactive incident response and recovery to protect critical business systems. However, their digital estates are becoming increasingly complex.

Managed security services are traditionally focused on implementing, optimizing or operating security technology within a very fragmented market with established vendors. Business leaders have invested in several security tools that unfortunately create more complexity.



In fact, the average business uses a considerate number of disparate security tools with little integration, with each relying on the same data and workflow processes. Such a disaggregated approach doesn't allow cyber threat data to be interpreted quickly, which further complicates an already complex threat landscape. In addition, siloed cloud security controls have exacerbated the complexity. All of this has resulted in an evolving and challenging security operations environment.



A Security-rich Cyber Security Infrastructure

Kyndryl has collaborated with AWS to help break the technology silos. We're using combined operational IT data for multiple use cases across cyber security, compliance and resilience, and offering a standard, dedicated infrastructure with advanced security capabilities for cyber security operations.

Powered by Amazon Security Lakes, Kyndryl Bridge and the Open Cybersecurity Schema Framework (OCSF) - the Kyndryl Security Operations Platform with AWS will provide actionable insights and security intelligence driven by industry standards and best practice methods. Kyndryl cyber experts manage the infrastructure and monitor the environment for security events. In the event of a major cyber attack, Kyndryl will implement recovery platforms to ensure minimal interruptions to the core business platforms.



As businesses continue to navigate ongoing cyber threats with complex IT infrastructure, Kyndryl and AWS are aligning skills and expertise with a security-rich cloud platform to help support security resilience for our customers.

