Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KD   US50155Q1004

KYNDRYL HOLDINGS, INC.

(KD)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:29:59 2023-01-18 am EST
12.76 USD   +1.39%
10:20aKyndryl : and IIT Tirupati Collaborate to Advance AI-enabled 3D Printing for Manufacturing Sector
PU
01/12Susquehanna Initiates Kyndryl Holdings at Neutral With $14 Price Target
MT
01/11Kyndryl to Release Quarterly Results on February 7, 2023
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Kyndryl : and IIT Tirupati Collaborate to Advance AI-enabled 3D Printing for Manufacturing Sector

01/18/2023 | 10:20am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Bangalore, January 18, 2023 - Kyndryl (NYSE: KD), the world's largest IT infrastructure services provider, and the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Tirupati, one of the premier technology institutions in India, today announced a collaboration to advance research, share knowledge, promote innovation and drive breakthrough developments in AI-enabled 3D-printing technology. The collaboration will focus on quickly developing cost-effective 3D prototypes for complex products in manufacturing.

The evolution of 3D technology has become increasingly vital in the development and manufacturing of product prototypes that are then used to troubleshoot design issues before mass production. As digital transformation increases, the demand for skills and capabilities in smart manufacturing is increasing.

The collaboration will combine IIT Tirupati's domain knowledge in 3D printing with Kyndryl's global expertise in Artificial Intelligence (AI), enabling the co-creation of Machine Learning (ML) models that will allow for near real-time identification of potential defects during 3D printing. Gaining this knowledge in advance could help identify significant savings in cost, time and waste generation, as well as contribute to new product development by predicting performance in real-world manufacturing environments.

"This partnership will enable IIT Tirupati students and faculty to collaborate with Kyndryl's best-in-class professionals on the frontiers of implementing AI to solve industry challenges," said Prof. K.N. Satyanarayana, Director, IIT Tirupati. "The co-creation in the digital manufacturing segment with Kyndryl can quickly provide cost-effective solutions to the manufacturing industry and provide better exposure to our students."

"India's National Manufacturing Policy aims to raise the manufacturing sector's GDP share to 25% by 2025. To accomplish that goal, research advancements and skills development will play an important role in deploying AI in innovative ways to make smart manufacturing technology more accessible and efficient," said Lingraju Sawkar, President, Kyndryl India. "This collaboration will harness Kyndryl's Data and AI expertise to help IIT Tirupati create a meaningful learning experience for students and serve as a scalable model of how industry and academia can co-create to help industries."

The two organizations have already begun joint research and will be launching a series of thought leadership conclaves and innovation challenges to advance new ideas across industry and academia that aligns with the National Innovation and Start-up Policy-2019 (NISP-2019).

About Kyndryl
Kyndryl (NYSE: KD) is the world's largest IT infrastructure services provider serving thousands of enterprise customers in more than 60 countries. The company designs, builds, manages and modernizes the complex, mission-critical information systems that the world depends on every day. For more information, visit www.kyndryl.com

About Indian Institute of Technology, Tirupati
Indian Institute of Technology Tirupati (IIT T) is an Institute of National Importance set up by an Act of Parliament by the Government of India under the Ministry of Education for imparting quality technical education and pursuing research in the fields of science, technology and allied fields. Currently, the Institute is conducting B.Tech/MSc/M.Tech/MS and PhD programmes in the various fields of Engineering, Sciences, Humanities and Social Sciences. For more information, visit www.iittp.ac.in.

Top image: IIT Tirupati's top academicians joined by Kyndryl India leaders at the signing ceremony.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Kyndryl Holdings Inc. published this content on 18 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 January 2023 15:19:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about KYNDRYL HOLDINGS, INC.
10:20aKyndryl : and IIT Tirupati Collaborate to Advance AI-enabled 3D Printing for Manufacturing..
PU
01/12Susquehanna Initiates Kyndryl Holdings at Neutral With $14 Price Target
MT
01/11Kyndryl to Release Quarterly Results on February 7, 2023
BU
2022Kyndryl Launches New Cloud Native Services
MT
2022Kyndryl Announces Cloud Native Services to Accelerate Cloud Modernization Journey for C..
BU
2022Kyndryl Unveils New Cloud Native Services to Help Customers Accelerate their Cloud Appl..
CI
2022Kyndryl : 3 Ways Kyndryl Embraced Sustainability and Carbon Net Zero Goals
PU
2022Kyndryl : Commits to Achieve Net Zero Carbon Emissions by 2040
PU
2022Transcript : Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. Presents at UBS 50th Annual Global TMT Co..
CI
2022Kyndryl : Transcript
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on KYNDRYL HOLDINGS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022
Net income 2022
Net Debt 2022
P/E ratio 2022
Yield 2022
Capitalization 2 853 M 2 853 M -
EV / Sales 2022
EV / Sales 2023 0,26x
Nbr of Employees 90 000
Free-Float 89,0%
Chart KYNDRYL HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KYNDRYL HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 12,58 $
Average target price 13,33 $
Spread / Average Target 5,99%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Martin J. Schroeter Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Elly Keinan Group President
David B. Wyshner Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Michael Bradshaw Chief Information Officer
Antoine Skillman Shagoury Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KYNDRYL HOLDINGS, INC.13.13%2 853
ACCENTURE PLC6.76%179 400
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.3.74%151 499
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION3.05%131 270
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.2.72%98 223
INFOSYS LIMITED2.08%78 477