Kyndryl was into AI before AI was cool.

Created to reduce complexity, drive agility and deliver business impact, Kyndryl Bridge is an open integration, artificial intelligence-enabled platform that helps customers save on annual operating costs.

Kyndryl designed the platform with AI at its core, setting it apart from competitors. Kyndryl Bridge applies AI to an expanding amount of operational data from businesses globally, across industries. The results include actionable insights from unstructured data, predictive analysis to help customers anticipate future trends and continuous learning to help customers comply with their regulatory obligations.

Kyndryl is enhancing Kyndryl Bridge by integrating NVIDIA's technologies to improve its AI and automation capabilities.

Here, Kyndryl Vice President, Distinguished Engineer and Global Technology Leader of AI Platform Venkat Jagana reveals how Kyndryl's collaboration with NVIDIA will deliver the promise of generative AI to customers.