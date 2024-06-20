Kyndryl and NVIDIA: Accelerating the next wave of generative AI for customers
June 20, 2024 at 10:05 am EDT
Share
Kyndryl was into AI before AI was cool.
Created to reduce complexity, drive agility and deliver business impact, Kyndryl Bridge is an open integration, artificial intelligence-enabled platform that helps customers save on annual operating costs.
Kyndryl designed the platform with AI at its core, setting it apart from competitors. Kyndryl Bridge applies AI to an expanding amount of operational data from businesses globally, across industries. The results include actionable insights from unstructured data, predictive analysis to help customers anticipate future trends and continuous learning to help customers comply with their regulatory obligations.
Kyndryl is enhancing Kyndryl Bridge by integrating NVIDIA's technologies to improve its AI and automation capabilities.
Here, Kyndryl Vice President, Distinguished Engineer and Global Technology Leader of AI Platform Venkat Jagana reveals how Kyndryl's collaboration with NVIDIA will deliver the promise of generative AI to customers.
Attachments
Original Link
Permalink
Disclaimer
Kyndryl Holdings Inc. published this content on
20 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by
Public, unedited and unaltered, on
20 June 2024 14:04:06 UTC.
Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. is an information technology (IT) infrastructure services provider, serving enterprise customers in more than 60 countries. The Company designs, builds, manages and modernizes the complex, mission-critical information systems. Its segments include United States, Japan, Principal Markets and Strategic Markets. It offers services across domains such as cloud services, core enterprise and zCloud services, applications, data and artificial intelligence (AI) services, digital workplace services, security and resiliency services and network and edge services. Its advisory and implementation services are branded as Kyndryl Consult. The Company designs, builds and provides managed services for its customers' multi-cloud environments. It provides end-to-end enterprise data services, including data transformation, data governance and compliance and data migration. Its digital workplace services provide the technology infrastructure, mobility, security and access solutions.