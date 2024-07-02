LISBON, July 2, 2024 - Kyndryl (NYSE:KD), the world's largest IT infrastructure services provider, and Aquinos Group, a Portuguese company specializing in sofa and mattress manufacturing, have partnered to transform and migrate the Group's IT infrastructure.

This technological project, called carve-out, will be carried out by a Belgian company that recently sold its bedding manufacturing sector to the Aquinos Group. Through a Datacenter Migration Framework and based on the Group's existing IT estate, Kyndryl will support the manufacturing industry company by identifying the existing IT systems.

Kyndryl will develop and present a technological evolution proposal for hybrid cloud environments and the migration of its entire IT infrastructure through applying new technologies and infrastructure methodologies such as Azure environments for their ERP systems, SDWAN, VMware technologies and automation to ensure the best IT services to its customers and suppliers.

Kyndryl's methodology and experience in digital transformation processes have greatly contributed to concretizing this partnership. The IT partnership will guarantee a comprehensive consulting process using the latest innovations in the manufacturing industry sector.

"We are delighted to have developed this partnership with Kyndryl, whose ongoing collaboration and demonstrated excellence have been fundamental to the success of our operations. From the outset, Kyndryl has exceeded our expectations, offering innovative solutions and top-quality technical support. The competence, professionalism, dedication and commitment shown by the Kyndryl team have represented a quick and effective response to our needs, allowing us to achieve our objectives efficiently and effectively," said Carlos Ferreira, CIO of Aquinos Group. "The trust and mutual collaboration established are undoubtedly an important pillar for our future progress and development, and we are therefore confident that together we will continue to achieve great things and overcome new challenges."

"Having the opportunity to work with the Aquinos Group, one of the market leaders in the bedding sector, is a recognition of the good work Kyndryl is developing. Our team will be responsible for supporting the entire IT infrastructure migration process from Recticel to the Aquinos Group so that they can better respond to the requests of their customers. This partnership has allowed us to gather new knowledge and experience in an industry where we do not normally operate," said Paulo Coelho, Practices Leader at Kyndryl Portugal.

About Aquinos Group

Aquinos Group is a leading furniture manufacturer located in Coimbra, Portugal, for over 30 years. In a highly automated facility, Aquinos is able to produce over 1,000,000 mattresses per year and 2,500,000 seats per year. Aquinos manufactures and designs products with the best materials made from all over the world. Many different markets are investing in the Aquinos Group, a company that is highly recognizable and fulfills all requirements to meet the worldwide consumer's satisfaction. For more information, visit www.aquinosgroup.com.

About Kyndryl

Kyndryl (NYSE: KD) is the world's largest IT infrastructure services provider, serving thousands of enterprise customers in more than 60 countries. The company designs, builds, manages and modernizes the complex, mission-critical information systems that the world depends on every day. For more information, visit www.kyndryl.com.

