Kyndryl : to Expand Partnership With TIS in Japan to Speed Enterprise Modernization

Partnership will accelerate enterprise digital transformation through joint services in automation and resiliency

Initial focus will target the financial services industry

Tokyo, Jan. 25, 2022 - Kyndryl (NYSE: KD), the world's largest IT infrastructure services provider today announced it is expanding its strategic partnership with TIS (TSE: 3626), one of the leading Japanese solution integrators, for the Japanese market focused on accelerating customers' digital transformation.

TIS of the TIS INTEC Group provides IT that supports the growth strategy of more than 3,000 customers in various sectors including finance, industrial, public sector, and distribution services. With expert industry knowledge and IT capabilities cultivated over 50 years, TIS's mission is to support a prosperous society by providing IT services that transform industries for the future.



Together, Kyndryl and TIS will collaborate on operational tools to promote automation and modernization for enterprises, such as automation tools and remote-control tools patches and updates that can effectively and efficiently support high-quality operational services. In addition, with a variety of IT resources such as data centers, mainframes, and diverse cloud environments, Kyndryl and TIS can jointly support the optimization of IT resources and experts to build the optimal infrastructure for customers.

From January 2022, Kyndryl will further strengthen its partnership with TIS to provide joint IT infrastructure operations support and services for enterprises looking for regulatory compliance, enterprise grade security, and best-in-class stability. The partnership will bring to market joint operations and services that bring the industry knowledge and IT capabilities of TIS to Kyndryl's knowledge and skills for mission-critical IT infrastructures.



Kyndryl has extensive knowledge and skills in designing, building, managing, and modernizing complex and mission-critical IT infrastructure, as well as supporting global business development and utilizing mainframe systems. TIS has market advantages, primarily in the application area in the financial and credit card industries. Kyndryl and TIS will together provide operational and resource services by utilizing our capabilities and experience to service clients looking for stable, secure, and high-quality systems and advanced operations.



As the first step in this collaboration, Kyndryl and TIS plan to provide joint operation and joint services for large-scale projects in the financial industry.



"We are eager to grow our partnership with TIS and look forward to working together to help customers accelerate their ambitious digital business transformation plans," said Takashi Uesaka, President of Kyndryl Japan. "With this strengthened strategic partnership, Kyndryl and TIS will enable businesses to operate more stable, secure and advanced systems."



Shinichi Horiguchi, Senior Managing Executive Officer of TIS said "In the strong partnership with Kyndryl, TIS will be able to provide IT operation services for the customers such as financial industry to solve their issues."



About Kyndryl



Kyndryl (NYSE: KD) is the world's largest IT infrastructure services provider. The company designs, builds, manages, and modernizes the complex, mission-critical information systems that the world depends on every day. Kyndryl's nearly 90,000 employees serve over 4,000 customers in more than 60 countries around the world, including 75 percent of the Fortune 100. For more information, visit www.kyndryl.com.

