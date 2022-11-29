Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KD   US50155Q1004

KYNDRYL HOLDINGS, INC.

(KD)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:54 2022-11-29 pm EST
10.92 USD   +2.15%
12:50pKyndryl to Speak at the UBS Global TMT Conference on December 5
BU
11/17MedStar Health Taps Kyndryl to Transform its IT Organization
BU
11/17MedStar Health Taps Kyndryl to Transform its IT Organization
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

Kyndryl to Speak at the UBS Global TMT Conference on December 5

11/29/2022 | 12:50pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: KD), the world’s largest IT infrastructure services provider, today announced that Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Martin Schroeter and Chief Financial Officer David Wyshner will speak at the UBS Global TMT Conference on Monday, December 5, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. ET. During the course of the event, information regarding the Company’s business and/or financial performance will be discussed.

To listen to the live webcast, please visit Kyndryl’s investor relations website at investors.kyndryl.com. A replay of the webcast will be available approximately twenty-four hours after the live presentation.

About Kyndryl

Kyndryl (NYSE: KD) is the world’s largest IT infrastructure services provider serving thousands of enterprise customers in more than 60 countries. The Company designs, builds, manages and modernizes the complex, mission-critical information systems that the world depends on every day. For more information, visit www.kyndryl.com.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about KYNDRYL HOLDINGS, INC.
12:50pKyndryl to Speak at the UBS Global TMT Conference on December 5
BU
11/17MedStar Health Taps Kyndryl to Transform its IT Organization
BU
11/17MedStar Health Taps Kyndryl to Transform its IT Organization
CI
11/09Insider Buy: Kyndryl Holdings
MT
11/09Insider Buy: Kyndryl Holdings
MT
11/03Kyndryl : How CSR and ESG Fueled Strong Company Culture at Kyndryl
PU
11/03Transcript : Kyndryl Holdings, Inc., Q2 2023 Earnings Call, Nov 03, 2022
CI
11/02GUIDANCE: (KD) KYNDRYL HOLDINGS Forecasts Fiscal Year 2023 Revenue Range $16.3B..
MT
11/02Kyndryl Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results
BU
11/02Earnings Flash (KD) KYNDRYL HOLDINGS Reports Q2 Revenue $4.18B, vs. Street Est of $4.1B
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on KYNDRYL HOLDINGS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022
Net income 2022
Net Debt 2022
P/E ratio 2022
Yield 2022
Capitalization 2 424 M 2 424 M -
EV / Sales 2022
EV / Sales 2023 0,24x
Nbr of Employees 90 000
Free-Float 89,0%
Chart KYNDRYL HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KYNDRYL HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 10,69 $
Average target price 12,00 $
Spread / Average Target 12,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Martin J. Schroeter Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Elly Keinan Group President
David B. Wyshner Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Michael Bradshaw Chief Information Officer
Antoine Skillman Shagoury Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KYNDRYL HOLDINGS, INC.-40.94%2 424
ACCENTURE PLC-28.50%183 101
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-9.18%152 148
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION9.37%132 165
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.7.04%107 162
INFOSYS LIMITED-14.00%83 406