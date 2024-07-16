KYNDRYL UPDATES REPORTABLE SEGMENTS

Australia/New Zealand operations move to the Strategic Markets segment

On July 16, 2024, Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: KD) announced a minor change to its geographic reportable segments effective June 1, 2024 to reflect how the Company manages its operations and measures business performance. Kyndryl's operations in Australia/New Zealand transitioned from Principal Markets to Strategic Markets. Kyndryl's updated reportable segments are now defined as:

  • United States
  • Japan
  • Principal Markets - comprised of its operations in Canada, France, Germany, India, Italy, Spain/Portugal and the United Kingdom/Ireland
  • Strategic Markets - comprised of all other geographic locations

The Company's reporting of first quarter 2025 results will reflect this update to its reportable segments. The tables below provide the historical financial data as previously reported, the changes to the previously reported amounts and the recast historical financial data, reflecting our updated reportable segments. The unaudited recast historical information is being furnished solely to aid investors by providing supplemental information, has no impact on the Company's previously reported consolidated financial position or results of operations, and does not represent a restatement of the Company's previously issued consolidated financial statements that were included in the Company's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended March 31, 2024.

Table 1

PREVIOUSLY REPORTED SEGMENT INFORMATION (UNAUDITED)

(dollars in millions)

For informational purposes only, the following table presents the previously reported revenue and adjusted EBITDA by segment for the years ended March 31, 2023 and 2024. Certain amounts may not add due to the use of rounded numbers.

Fiscal 2023

Fiscal 2024

Fiscal Year

Fiscal Year

Three Months Ended

Ended

Three Months Ended

Ended

June 30,

Sept. 30,

Dec. 31,

Mar. 31,

Mar. 31,

June 30,

Sept. 30,

Dec. 31,

Mar. 31,

Mar. 31,

2022

2022

2022

2023

2023

2023

2023

2023

2024

2024

Revenue

United States

$

1,168

$

1,149

$

1,265

$

1,145

$

4,726

$

1,164

$

1,108

$

1,032

$

990

$

4,295

Japan

634

614

606

648

2,502

610

569

581

584

2,344

Principal Markets

1,516

1,472

1,472

1,497

5,957

1,484

1,465

1,446

1,428

5,823

Strategic Markets

970

944

961

966

3,840

935

930

877

848

3,590

Segment adjusted EBITDA

United States

$

200

$

167

$

271

$

200

$

839

$

236

$

176

$

194

$

174

$

781

Japan

115

113

90

89

407

100

84

94

83

361

Principal Markets

100

57

91

123

371

167

185

207

180

740

Strategic Markets

96

111

145

84

436

133

150

144

152

579

Table 2

CHANGE IN SEGMENT INFORMATION (UNAUDITED)

(dollars in millions)

For informational purposes only, the following table presents the change to the previously reported revenue and adjusted EBITDA by segment resulting from the transition of Australia/New Zealand from Principal Markets to Strategic Markets, for the years ended March 31, 2023 and 2024. Certain amounts may not add due to the use of rounded numbers.

Fiscal 2023

Fiscal 2024

Fiscal Year

Fiscal Year

Three Months Ended

Ended

Three Months Ended

Ended

June 30,

Sept. 30,

Dec. 31,

Mar. 31,

Mar. 31,

June 30,

Sept. 30,

Dec. 31,

Mar. 31,

Mar. 31,

2022

2022

2022

2023

2023

2023

2023

2023

2024

2024

Revenue

United States

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

-

Japan

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Principal Markets

(112)

(100)

(93)

(96)

(401)

(93)

(89)

(86)

(78)

(345)

Strategic Markets

112

100

93

96

401

93

89

86

78

345

Segment adjusted EBITDA

United States

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

-

Japan

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Principal Markets

(23)

(5)

(15)

(5)

(48)

(16)

(16)

(16)

(15)

(63)

Strategic Markets

23

5

15

5

48

16

16

16

15

63

Table 3

RECAST SEGMENT INFORMATION (UNAUDITED)

(dollars in millions)

The following table presents a recast of revenue and adjusted EBITDA by segment resulting from the transition of Australia/New Zealand from Principal Markets to Strategic Markets, for the years ended March 31, 2023 and 2024. The recast of our segment results impacts only the Company's segment reporting and does not affect Kyndryl's previously published consolidated results. Certain amounts may not add due to the use of rounded numbers.

Fiscal 2023

Fiscal 2024

Fiscal Year

Fiscal Year

Three Months Ended

Ended

Three Months Ended

Ended

June 30,

Sept. 30,

Dec. 31,

Mar. 31,

Mar. 31,

June 30,

Sept. 30,

Dec. 31,

Mar. 31,

Mar. 31,

2022

2022

2022

2023

2023

2023

2023

2023

2024

2024

Revenue

United States

$

1,168

$

1,149

$

1,265

$

1,145

$

4,726

$

1,164

$

1,108

$

1,032

$

990

$

4,295

Japan

634

614

606

648

2,502

610

569

581

584

2,344

Principal Markets

1,404

1,373

1,379

1,401

5,556

1,391

1,376

1,361

1,350

5,479

Strategic Markets

1,082

1,043

1,053

1,062

4,241

1,027

1,019

962

926

3,934

Segment adjusted EBITDA

United States

$

200

$

167

$

271

$

200

$

839

$

236

$

176

$

194

$

174

$

781

Japan

115

113

90

89

407

100

84

94

83

361

Principal Markets

77

52

76

118

323

151

169

191

166

677

Strategic Markets

119

116

160

89

484

149

166

161

166

642

2

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Kyndryl Holdings Inc. published this content on 16 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 July 2024 13:05:18 UTC.