KYNDRYL UPDATES REPORTABLE SEGMENTS
Australia/New Zealand operations move to the Strategic Markets segment
On July 16, 2024, Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: KD) announced a minor change to its geographic reportable segments effective June 1, 2024 to reflect how the Company manages its operations and measures business performance. Kyndryl's operations in Australia/New Zealand transitioned from Principal Markets to Strategic Markets. Kyndryl's updated reportable segments are now defined as:
- United States
- Japan
- Principal Markets - comprised of its operations in Canada, France, Germany, India, Italy, Spain/Portugal and the United Kingdom/Ireland
- Strategic Markets - comprised of all other geographic locations
The Company's reporting of first quarter 2025 results will reflect this update to its reportable segments. The tables below provide the historical financial data as previously reported, the changes to the previously reported amounts and the recast historical financial data, reflecting our updated reportable segments. The unaudited recast historical information is being furnished solely to aid investors by providing supplemental information, has no impact on the Company's previously reported consolidated financial position or results of operations, and does not represent a restatement of the Company's previously issued consolidated financial statements that were included in the Company's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended March 31, 2024.
Table 1
PREVIOUSLY REPORTED SEGMENT INFORMATION (UNAUDITED)
(dollars in millions)
For informational purposes only, the following table presents the previously reported revenue and adjusted EBITDA by segment for the years ended March 31, 2023 and 2024. Certain amounts may not add due to the use of rounded numbers.
Fiscal 2023
Fiscal 2024
Fiscal Year
Fiscal Year
Three Months Ended
Ended
Three Months Ended
Ended
June 30,
Sept. 30,
Dec. 31,
Mar. 31,
Mar. 31,
June 30,
Sept. 30,
Dec. 31,
Mar. 31,
Mar. 31,
2022
2022
2022
2023
2023
2023
2023
2023
2024
2024
Revenue
United States
$
1,168
$
1,149
$
1,265
$
1,145
$
4,726
$
1,164
$
1,108
$
1,032
$
990
$
4,295
Japan
634
614
606
648
2,502
610
569
581
584
2,344
Principal Markets
1,516
1,472
1,472
1,497
5,957
1,484
1,465
1,446
1,428
5,823
Strategic Markets
970
944
961
966
3,840
935
930
877
848
3,590
Segment adjusted EBITDA
United States
$
200
$
167
$
271
$
200
$
839
$
236
$
176
$
194
$
174
$
781
Japan
115
113
90
89
407
100
84
94
83
361
Principal Markets
100
57
91
123
371
167
185
207
180
740
Strategic Markets
96
111
145
84
436
133
150
144
152
579
Table 2
CHANGE IN SEGMENT INFORMATION (UNAUDITED)
(dollars in millions)
For informational purposes only, the following table presents the change to the previously reported revenue and adjusted EBITDA by segment resulting from the transition of Australia/New Zealand from Principal Markets to Strategic Markets, for the years ended March 31, 2023 and 2024. Certain amounts may not add due to the use of rounded numbers.
Fiscal 2023
Fiscal 2024
Fiscal Year
Fiscal Year
Three Months Ended
Ended
Three Months Ended
Ended
June 30,
Sept. 30,
Dec. 31,
Mar. 31,
Mar. 31,
June 30,
Sept. 30,
Dec. 31,
Mar. 31,
Mar. 31,
2022
2022
2022
2023
2023
2023
2023
2023
2024
2024
Revenue
United States
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
Japan
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Principal Markets
(112)
(100)
(93)
(96)
(401)
(93)
(89)
(86)
(78)
(345)
Strategic Markets
112
100
93
96
401
93
89
86
78
345
Segment adjusted EBITDA
United States
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
Japan
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Principal Markets
(23)
(5)
(15)
(5)
(48)
(16)
(16)
(16)
(15)
(63)
Strategic Markets
23
5
15
5
48
16
16
16
15
63
Table 3
RECAST SEGMENT INFORMATION (UNAUDITED)
(dollars in millions)
The following table presents a recast of revenue and adjusted EBITDA by segment resulting from the transition of Australia/New Zealand from Principal Markets to Strategic Markets, for the years ended March 31, 2023 and 2024. The recast of our segment results impacts only the Company's segment reporting and does not affect Kyndryl's previously published consolidated results. Certain amounts may not add due to the use of rounded numbers.
Fiscal 2023
Fiscal 2024
Fiscal Year
Fiscal Year
Three Months Ended
Ended
Three Months Ended
Ended
June 30,
Sept. 30,
Dec. 31,
Mar. 31,
Mar. 31,
June 30,
Sept. 30,
Dec. 31,
Mar. 31,
Mar. 31,
2022
2022
2022
2023
2023
2023
2023
2023
2024
2024
Revenue
United States
$
1,168
$
1,149
$
1,265
$
1,145
$
4,726
$
1,164
$
1,108
$
1,032
$
990
$
4,295
Japan
634
614
606
648
2,502
610
569
581
584
2,344
Principal Markets
1,404
1,373
1,379
1,401
5,556
1,391
1,376
1,361
1,350
5,479
Strategic Markets
1,082
1,043
1,053
1,062
4,241
1,027
1,019
962
926
3,934
Segment adjusted EBITDA
United States
$
200
$
167
$
271
$
200
$
839
$
236
$
176
$
194
$
174
$
781
Japan
115
113
90
89
407
100
84
94
83
361
Principal Markets
77
52
76
118
323
151
169
191
166
677
Strategic Markets
119
116
160
89
484
149
166
161
166
642
2
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Kyndryl Holdings Inc. published this content on 16 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 July 2024 13:05:18 UTC.