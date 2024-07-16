KYNDRYL UPDATES REPORTABLE SEGMENTS

Australia/New Zealand operations move to the Strategic Markets segment

On July 16, 2024, Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: KD) announced a minor change to its geographic reportable segments effective June 1, 2024 to reflect how the Company manages its operations and measures business performance. Kyndryl's operations in Australia/New Zealand transitioned from Principal Markets to Strategic Markets. Kyndryl's updated reportable segments are now defined as:

United States

Japan

Principal Markets - comprised of its operations in Canada, France, Germany, India, Italy, Spain/Portugal and the United Kingdom/Ireland

Strategic Markets - comprised of all other geographic locations

The Company's reporting of first quarter 2025 results will reflect this update to its reportable segments. The tables below provide the historical financial data as previously reported, the changes to the previously reported amounts and the recast historical financial data, reflecting our updated reportable segments. The unaudited recast historical information is being furnished solely to aid investors by providing supplemental information, has no impact on the Company's previously reported consolidated financial position or results of operations, and does not represent a restatement of the Company's previously issued consolidated financial statements that were included in the Company's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended March 31, 2024.