Kyocera Corporation's Japan operations will be closed from August 10 through 18, 2024 for the Japanese summer holiday season, and will reopen on Monday, August 19.
Please note that any e-mail inquiries received during this period will be answered on or after August 19, depending on the urgency of the matter.Thank you very much for your understanding
Attachments
- Original Link
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Kyocera Corporation published this content on 09 August 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 August 2024 01:44:01 UTC.