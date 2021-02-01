KYOCERA : Announces Consolidated Financial Results for Third Quarter, Ended Dec. 31, 2020

Kyocera Corporation (TOKYO: 6971) today announced its consolidated third-quarter financial results for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021. Results are summarized below, both as an aggregation of Kyocera’s first three fiscal quarters (the “period,” i.e., nine months), and as the third quarter alone (the “quarter,” i.e., three months) ended Dec. 31, 2020. Complete details are available at: https://global.kyocera.com/ir/library/f_results.html

Consolidated Financial Highlights: Nine Months Ended December 31, 2020

Unit: Millions (except percentages and per-share amounts) Nine Months Ended December 31, 2019

(FY20)

in JPY 2020

(FY21)

in JPY Change 2020

(FY21)

in USD 2020

(FY21)

in EUR Amount

in JPY % Sales revenue: 1,196,885 1,100,534 (96,351) (8.1) 10,582 8,666 Operating profit: 94,860 42,983 (51,877) (54.7) 413 338 Profit before income taxes: 141,629 87,216 (54,413) (38.4) 839 687 Profit attributable to owners of the parent: 101,265 63,931 (37,334) (36.9) 615 503 Earnings per share attributable to owners of the parent (basic): 279.58 176.39 － － 1.70 1.39 Note on exchange rates: U.S. dollar (USD) and euro (EUR) conversions are provided above as a convenience to the reader, based on the rates of USD1 = JPY104 and EUR1 = JPY127, rounded to the nearest unit (as of December 30, 2020)

Summary

While economic impact from the COVID-19 pandemic has been improving gradually, sales revenue and profit decreased in both the Components Business and the Equipment & Systems Business compared to the prior-year period.

In the Components Business, sales revenue was driven by rising production of 5G smartphone handsets globally, plus increased demand for fine ceramic components used in semiconductor processing equipment; however, sales of automotive and industrial components decreased compared to the prior-year period. In the Equipment & Systems Business, sales revenue declined due mainly to decreased demand for document printers, multi-function peripherals (MFPs), and consumables in the Document Solutions Group. As a result, sales revenue for the combined three fiscal quarters decreased by 8.1%, to JPY1,100,534 (USD10,582) million, compared to the prior-year period.

Profit decreased compared to the prior-year period due to lower sales revenue and the recording of an impairment loss in the amount of JPY11,518 (USD111) million in the Smart Energy Business. Operating profit decreased by 54.7%, to JPY42,983 (USD413) million; profit before income taxes decreased by 38.4%, to JPY87,216 (USD839) million; and profit attributable to owners of the parent decreased by 36.9%, to JPY63,931 (USD615) million, compared to the prior-year period.

Average exchange rates for the period show the Japanese yen strengthened by 2.8% against the U.S. dollar, to JPY106, and weakened by 0.8% against euro, to JPY122. As a result, sales revenue and profit before income taxes were reduced by approximately JPY 10 billion (USD96 million) and JPY 1 billion (USD10 million), respectively, as compared to the prior-year period.

Consolidated Financial Highlights: Third Quarter

Unit: Millions (except percentages) Three Months Ended December 31, 2019

(FY20-Q3)

in JPY 2020

(FY21-Q3)

in JPY Change 2020

(FY21-Q3)

in USD 2020

(FY21-Q3)

in EUR Amount

in JPY % Sales revenue: 397,835 404,497 6,662 1.7 3,889 3,185 Operating profit: 34,540 18,918 (15,622) (45.2) 182 149 Profit before income taxes: 56,416 38,967 (17,449) (30.9) 375 307 Profit attributable to owners of the parent: 41,651 29,571 (12,080) (29.0) 284 233 (See note above regarding exchange rates.)

Guidance for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2021

The Company’s consolidated full-year sales and profit forecast remains unchanged from that announced in April 2020. Although sales revenue and profit for the first three fiscal quarters decreased compared to the corresponding prior-year period, operating results have regained an upward trend from this year’s first-quarter low. The three months ending March 31, 2021 are not without COVID-19-related risk; however, we expect sustained demand for component products supporting the continuing 5G conversion and semiconductor technology evolution. In addition, revenue in the Equipment & Systems Business is also expected to increase due to the launching of new products. The company will continue to reduce costs and increase productivity thoroughly in our aim to achieve the original forecasts.

Consolidated Forecast: Year Ending March 31, 2021

Unit: Yen in millions (except percentages, per-share amounts and exchange rates) Fiscal 2020

Results Fiscal 2021

Forecast

Announced on

April 27, 2020 Fiscal 2021

Forecast

Announced on

February 1, 2021 Change

(%) from

Fiscal 2020

Results Sales revenue: 1,599,053 1,500,000 1,500,000 (6.2) Operating profit: 100,193 75,000 75,000 (25.1) Profit before income taxes: 148,826 120,000 120,000 (19.4) Profit attributable to owners of

the parent: 107,721 88,000 88,000 (18.3) Earnings per share attributable

to owners of the parent (basic): 297.36 242.92 242.80 * - Average USD exchange rate: 109 105 105 - Average EUR exchange rate: 121 115 123 - *Based on the average number of shares outstanding during the nine months ended December 31, 2020

Forward‐Looking Statements

