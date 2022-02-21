KYOCERA : Receives CDP's Highest Leadership Rating for Supplier Engagement, Third Consecutive Year

Kyocera Corporation (President: Hideo Tanimoto) today announced that it has received an "A" rating for the third consecutive year in Supplier Engagement



Based on CDP's sixth annual survey of suppliers, its 2021 " Supplier Engagement Rating Leaderboard



Kyocera's targets include combating climate change by prioritizing the reduction of GHG emissions over the long term. The company is supporting an effort to hold the average rise in global temperature to below 1.5°C compared to pre-industrial levels through FY2031. Kyocera aims to achieve carbon neutrality by FY2051, with mid-term targets of reducing Scope 1,2,3* GHG emissions by 46% by FY2031 (as compared to FY2020 levels), and increasing renewable energy adoption 20X by FY2031 (as compared to FY2014 levels).



CDP praised this comprehensive approach to reducing GHG emissions, and named Kyocera as a leading company on the list. This year, CDP recognized 518 companies, representing just 8% of the total candidates. The 2021 list includes just over 100 Japan-based enterprises.The Kyocera Group will continue to contribute to creating a sustainable, decarbonized society by pursuing new approaches to GHG reduction that go beyond conventional frameworks.*Scope 1: Direct emission associated with fuel consumption and production processes.*Scope 2: Indirect emission associated with consumption of power or heat purchased from outside.*Scope 3: Indirect emission other than Scope 1 or 2 (Including procurement of raw materials, transport, use and disposal of products, as well as employee commuting and business trips)CDP (former name: Carbon Disclosure Project) is an international non-profit organization established in the United Kingdom in 2000. Acting as a representative for institutional investors across the globe, CDP encourages major companies worldwide to disclose information regarding climate change, greenhouse gas emissions, water management, and other environmental concerns and evaluates such companies.