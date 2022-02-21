Log in
    6971   JP3249600002

KYOCERA CORPORATION

(6971)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

KYOCERA : Receives CDP's Highest Leadership Rating for Supplier Engagement, Third Consecutive Year

02/21/2022 | 12:11am EST
Kyocera Corporation (President: Hideo Tanimoto) today announced that it has received an "A" rating for the third consecutive year in Supplier Engagementfrom the international non-profit CDP, which operates a global disclosure system for investors, companies, cities, states, and regions to manage environmental impacts. Kyocera was recognized on the basis of its initiatives to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions throughout its value chain and its aggressive renewable energy adoption plans.

Based on CDP's sixth annual survey of suppliers, its 2021 "Supplier Engagement Rating Leaderboard" recognizes companies that have compiled outstanding environmental records and targets.

Kyocera's targets include combating climate change by prioritizing the　reduction of GHG emissions over the long term. The company is supporting an effort to hold the average rise in global temperature to below 1.5°C compared to pre-industrial levels through FY2031. Kyocera aims to achieve carbon neutrality by FY2051, with mid-term targets of reducing Scope 1,2,3* GHG emissions by 46% by FY2031 (as compared to FY2020 levels), and increasing renewable energy adoption 20X by FY2031 (as compared to FY2014 levels).

CDP praised this comprehensive approach to reducing GHG emissions, and named Kyocera as a leading company on the list. This year, CDP recognized 518 companies, representing just 8% of the total candidates. The 2021 list includes just over 100 Japan-based enterprises.

The Kyocera Group will continue to contribute to creating a sustainable, decarbonized society by pursuing new approaches to GHG reduction that go beyond conventional frameworks.

*Scope 1: Direct emission associated with fuel consumption and production processes.
*Scope 2: Indirect emission associated with consumption of power or heat purchased from outside.
*Scope 3: Indirect emission other than Scope 1 or 2 (Including procurement of raw materials, transport, use and disposal of products, as well as employee commuting and business trips)

About CDP
CDP (former name: Carbon Disclosure Project) is an international non-profit organization established in the United Kingdom in 2000. Acting as a representative for institutional investors across the globe, CDP encourages major companies worldwide to disclose information regarding climate change, greenhouse gas emissions, water management, and other environmental concerns and evaluates such companies.

Disclaimer

Kyocera Corporation published this content on 21 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2022 05:10:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 1 775 B 15 418 M 15 418 M
Net income 2022 144 B 1 254 M 1 254 M
Net cash 2022 274 B 2 382 M 2 382 M
P/E ratio 2022 17,2x
Yield 2022 2,62%
Capitalization 2 461 B 21 375 M 21 375 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,23x
EV / Sales 2023 1,17x
Nbr of Employees 78 490
Free-Float -
Technical analysis trends KYOCERA CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 6 857,00 JPY
Average target price 7 880,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 14,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hideo Tanimoto Director & Managing Executive Officer
Goro Yamaguchi Senior Executive Officer
Masahiro Inagaki Senior Executive Officer, General Manager-R&D
Shoichi Aoki Managing Executive Officer
Hiroto Mizobata Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KYOCERA CORPORATION-4.59%21 375
KEYENCE CORPORATION-25.33%113 688
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE-16.02%93 403
EATON CORPORATION PLC-11.26%61 129
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.-0.22%55 105
NIDEC CORPORATION-25.59%50 973