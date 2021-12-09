KYOCERA : Recognized on CDP's “A List 2021” for Combating Climate Change, Second Consecutive Year

Kyocera Corporation (President: Hideo Tanimoto, hereafter "Kyocera") today announced that it has been recognized among the world's leading companies in the fight against climate change, receiving an "A" ranking in "The A List 2021" from the international non-profit CDP



CDP has created a global disclosure system for business enterprises to monitor and reduce environmental impacts. Kyocera's leadership in environmental transparency and performance was highlighted with an "A" grade among the more than 12,000 companies evaluated.

Each year, CDP scores companies with the goal of incentivizing improvements in three main areas: climate change, forest sustainability and water security. CDP helps guide companies toward becoming environmental leaders by reviewing their disclosures and grading firms from A to D-minus through its independentKyocera Group companies are combating climate change as one of their most critical long-term priorities, setting 2030 targets for reducing greenhouse gas emissions and expanding renewable energy adoption. In response to recommendations from the FSB Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (), Kyocera is working to analyze risks and opportunities regarding climate impact, and promoting renewable energy deployment based on a scenario of average global temperatures rising by 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels.includes 200 companies worldwide. These enterprises are leading the trend to reduce environmental risks and build a more sustainable global economy that serves both people and our planet.The Kyocera Group will continue its contributions to a sustainable, low-carbon society by pursuing new greenhouse gas reduction methods, wider deployment of renewable energy and additional innovations to combat climate change.Founded in 2000, CDP was the first platform to link environmental integrity and fiduciary duty. Now with the world's largest, most comprehensive dataset on environmental action, CDP runs the global environmental disclosure system in terms of risks and opportunities on climate change, water security and deforestation with its insights which empowers investors, companies, cities, and national and regional governments to make the right choices to build a thriving economy that works for people and planet in the long term.